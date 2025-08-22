Yes, it's real. After years of silence, speculation, and collective internet frenzy, Hollow Knight: Silksong finally has a release date. And it's coming out surprisingly soon. The sequel to indie hit Hollow Knight will release in two weeks, on September 4, developer Team Cherry announced through a release date trailer on Thursday. The action platformer will be available to buy on PC (via Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2. It will also be playable day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Announced

The release date confirmation for Hollow Knight: Silksong came two days after Gamescom Opening Night Live, where Geoff Keighley confirmed that the game would release this year. Silksong's protracted release date saga has had some ups and downs in recent months.

After a long stretch of radio silence from Team Cherry, the Metroidvania action title was confirmed to launch in 2025 at the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct presentation in April. Then, at Xbox Games Showcase in June, Microsoft announced that Hollow Knight: Silksong would be a launch title for the ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, which have now been confirmed to launch on October 16. Team Cherry, however, followed up with an update, clarifying that Silksong was not tied to a console release and would launch before the Holiday season this year.

A hands-on demo of Hollow Knight: Silksong was also available to play at Gamescom 2025 this week. Now, the full game will be out early next month.

So, why did it take indie developer Team Cherry seven years to make a sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight? Well, apparently, they were having too much making it. That's according to Jason Schreier's latest Bloomberg newsletter that dives into Silksong's development process with the studio.

According to Team Cherry co-founders Ari Gibson and William Pellen, the studio was “having fun” while making the game and had found a development method that was “enjoyable”.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced in 2019 and was delayed indefinitely in 2023. The game follows Hornet, the former princess of Hallownest who appeared as a side character in the first game. Silksong is set in the new kingdom of Pharloom, where Hornet must take on deadly enemies as she journeys to the citadel at the peak of the haunted kingdom. It will be available across PC (Linux, Windows, Mac), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.