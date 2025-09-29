Hades 2, the roguelike action title from Supergiant Games, exited early access and got a version 1.0 release on September 25. Since full launch, the game has hit over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. Hades 2 is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, after spending over a year in early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.

According to SteamDB charts, Hades 2 has reached an all-time peak of 112,947 concurrent players on Steam following its launch. Over 43,000 players are in the game at the time of writing.

The game is doing well on Nintendo platforms, as well. Hades 2 has replaced Hollow Knight: Silksong on Nintendo's digital best sellers list for Switch and Switch 2 games. The newly launched title is a timed console exlusive on Nintendo platforms.

Hades 2 Highest Rated Game of 2025

Hades 2 has also received widespread critical acclaim. On Metacritic, it has become the highest rated new game of 2025, with a score of 94. It's also one the highest rated games of the year on OpenCritic, with a score of 92 that ties it with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

On Steam, reviews of Hades 2 stand at ‘Overwhelmingly positive' after over 40,000 player reviews.

The game launched in early access on PC in May 2024 and doubled the all-time peak concurrent player count of its predecessor, Hades, within hours.

The version 1.0 update of the game includes the true ending of the story, new events for the game's characters, new music, new Fated List prophecies, new late-game unlockables, and more. The Steam version of the game now also features Achievements.

Hades 2, a sequel to the 2020's Hades, follows the hellish journey of Melinoe, immortal Princess of the Underworld and sister to Zagreus, the protagonist from the first game. As Melinoe, players will take on Cronos, the Titan of Time, crawling through ever-changing Underworld dungeons across multiple runs.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.