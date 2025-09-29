Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch

Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch

Hades 2 is launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2 on September 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 September 2025 15:44 IST
Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch

Photo Credit: Supergiant Games

Hades 2 launched in early access on Steam in May 2024

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Hades 2 is a timed console exclusive for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
  • The roguelike title is developed by Supergiant Games
  • Hades 2 is now the highest rated game of 2025
Advertisement

Hades 2, the roguelike action title from Supergiant Games, exited early access and got a version 1.0 release on September 25. Since full launch, the game has hit over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam. Hades 2 is currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, after spending over a year in early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.

According to SteamDB charts, Hades 2 has reached an all-time peak of 112,947 concurrent players on Steam following its launch. Over 43,000 players are in the game at the time of writing.

The game is doing well on Nintendo platforms, as well. Hades 2 has replaced Hollow Knight: Silksong on Nintendo's digital best sellers list for Switch and Switch 2 games. The newly launched title is a timed console exlusive on Nintendo platforms.

Hades 2 Highest Rated Game of 2025

Hades 2 has also received widespread critical acclaim. On Metacritic, it has become the highest rated new game of 2025, with a score of 94. It's also one the highest rated games of the year on OpenCritic, with a score of 92 that ties it with Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

On Steam, reviews of Hades 2 stand at ‘Overwhelmingly positive' after over 40,000 player reviews.

The game launched in early access on PC in May 2024 and doubled the all-time peak concurrent player count of its predecessor, Hades, within hours.

The version 1.0 update of the game includes the true ending of the story, new events for the game's characters, new music, new Fated List prophecies, new late-game unlockables, and more. The Steam version of the game now also features Achievements.

Hades 2, a sequel to the 2020's Hades, follows the hellish journey of Melinoe, immortal Princess of the Underworld and sister to Zagreus, the protagonist from the first game. As Melinoe, players will take on Cronos, the Titan of Time, crawling through ever-changing Underworld dungeons across multiple runs.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hades 2, Supergiant Games, Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2, Nintendo, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish

Related Stories

Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  2. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  3. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  4. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  6. Apple's M5-Powered MacBook Pro, Air Models May Enter Mass Production Soon
  7. Oppo Find X9 Could Feature This 1.5K OLED Display, Sony Cameras
  8. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Edition to Soon Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Feature This Chipset and Camera
  10. OnePlus Reveals 'Sand Dune' Colourway of OnePlus 15 With Minimal Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  2. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to End on This Date: Here Are the Best Deals That You Can Grab Before They Vanish
  4. Hades 2 Crosses 100,000 Concurrent Players on Steam After Version 1.0 Launch
  5. Canva AI Assistant Expanded to 16 New Languages Including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Camera and Other Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; Realme GT 8 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Benchmarked
  8. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro to Feature 12,540mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip, Tipster Claims
  9. Ethereum Climbs Above $4,100 as Whale Accumulation Boosts Market Sentiment
  10. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price and Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »