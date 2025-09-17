Technology News
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades

Hades returns to Game Pass a week before Hades 2 launches on Nintendo Switch 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 September 2025 20:52 IST
Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades

Photo Credit: 11 Bit Studios

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on September 18

Highlights
  • RoadCraft is a vehicle simulation title
  • Hades is returning to Game Pass a week before Hades 2's Switch 2 launch
  • Frostpunk 2 released on PC in 2024
Xbox Game Pass is adding RoadCraft, Hades, Frostpunk 2, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, among other titles, in the second half of September. Modern Warfare 3, which released in 2023, is now available on the game subscription service with a standard tier membership. The second wave of Game Pass titles for this month also include Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Visions of Mana, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Titles Wave 2 for September Announced

Microsoft announced the new Xbox Game Pass additions in an Xbox Wire post on Tuesday. RoadCraft, Saber Interactive's vehicle sim, was added to the service on September 16. Released in May, RoadCraft puts players in charge of a construction company specialising in restoring natural disaster sites. Utlising the game's detailed vehicle simulation and realistic physics, players get to clear the debris and rebuild infrastructure damaged by natural disasters.

RoadCraft is available to Game Pass Ultimate and Standard users on Xbox Series S/X and Cloud.

roadcraft 2 roadcraft

Roadcraft is now available on Xbox Game Pass
Photo Credit: Saber Interactive

On Wednesday, Microsoft added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the third game in the new trilogy of Modern Warfare games, for Game Pass standard members on Xbox consoles. Other games joining the subscription service for Game Pass Standard members on September 17 include For the King II and Overthrown (Game Preview). These titles were previously available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. 

Microsoft will also launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 day one on Game Pass when it arrives on November 14. From October 2 to October 8, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will get access to Black Ops 7 Beta.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a top-down spin-off of Deep Rock Galactic, is now available on Game Pass, as well. The game is playable via PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate membership on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X.

On September 18, Game Pass Ultimate members will get Frostpunk 2. The city-building survival title serves as a sequel to Frostpunk, set 30 years after the first game. Players are tasked with building a city and leading it though a post-apocalyptic, snowy setting. The game will be playable on Xbox Series S/X and Cloud. On Thursday, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard members will also get Wobbly Life, playable on Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Cloud.

On September 19, Hades returns to Game Pass, marking five years of its release. The acclaimed Roguelike dungeon crawler will be available to Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard members across PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Cloud. Hades joins the service ahead of the launch of Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch 2 next week.

Endless Legend 2 joins Game Pass on PC in preview on September 22. The strategy title is a day-one launch on the subscription service. A day later, Game Pass will add Roguelike co-op action title, Sworn, available on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X.

Peppa Pig: World Adventures and Visions of Mana will join the service on September 25, meanwhile Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light will be added on September 30.

Microsoft will also add narrative adventure title, Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato, as a day-one launch title to Game Pass on October 7. On October 1, Game Pass Core members will get Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Microsoft also announced the titles leaving Game Pass on September 30. These include Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge, and Terra Invicta (Game Preview).

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Xbox, Microsoft, Frostpunk 2, RoadCraft, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Hades, Xbox Series, PC, Game Pass Ultimate
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Government Makes Cybersecurity Audits Mandatory for Crypto Exchanges Due to Rising Risks

Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Titles for September Include RoadCraft, Frostpunk 2 and Hades
