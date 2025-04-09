Hades 2 will be a timed console exclusive on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, developer Supergiant Games has confirmed. The roguelike action title was seen at the Nintendo Direct livestream on April 2, confirming Switch 2 launch. Supergiant has now announced Hades 2 would arrive first on Nintendo platforms at the same time when it launches on PC, before likely making its way to PlayStation and Xbox.

Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2

In Nintendo's latest Creator's Voice video, Supergiant Games confirmed that Hades 2 would launch first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2. The studio later clarified on X that the game would also arrive on the original Switch alongside its successor and PC.

The God-Like Rogue-Like Returns. Hear directly from @SupergiantGames in #CreatorsVoice on crafting their first-ever sequel, Hades II for #NintendoSwitch2. pic.twitter.com/Dt2OLiSdxv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 8, 2025

“Hades II v1.0 will launch simultaneously on our Early Access platforms (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch,” the developer confirmed Wednesday.

Supergiant, however, has not announced the launch date for Hades 2 version 1.0. In the Creator's Voice video, the studio said it would share more information later this year.

Early Access Launch

Hades 2 launched in early access on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on May 6. 2024. On Steam, the early access version of the game is sitting at a “Very Positive” rating after over 55,000 user reviews.

Supergiant has not confirmed PlayStation and Xbox launch for the Hades 2 yet, but the game is likely to follow the footsteps of its predecessor. Hades launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2020, before releasing on PlayStation and Xbox consoles a year later.

Hades 2 was shown at the Switch 2 focussed Nintendo Direct livestream on April 2, joining a long list of third-party games confirmed to launch on Nintendo's new console. The game follows Princess of the Underworld Melinoe, sister to Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, as she takes on Chronos, the Titan of Time. Nintendo Switch 2, which was finally fully unveiled at the Direct presentation, is set to be released on June 5.