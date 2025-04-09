Technology News
  Hades 2 to Be Timed Console Exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Supergiant Games Confirms

Hades 2 to Be Timed Console Exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Supergiant Games Confirms

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 April 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Supergiant Games

Hades 2 is currently available in early access on PC

Highlights
  • Hades 2 version 1.0 launch date has not been announced yet
  • The game followes Melinoe, sister to Zagreus, the protagonist of Hades
  • Hades 2 was show at the Switch 2 focussed Nintendo Direct stream
Hades 2 will be a timed console exclusive on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch, developer Supergiant Games has confirmed. The roguelike action title was seen at the Nintendo Direct livestream on April 2, confirming Switch 2 launch. Supergiant has now announced Hades 2 would arrive first on Nintendo platforms at the same time when it launches on PC, before likely making its way to PlayStation and Xbox.

Hades 2 on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2

In Nintendo's latest Creator's Voice video, Supergiant Games confirmed that Hades 2 would launch first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2. The studio later clarified on X that the game would also arrive on the original Switch alongside its successor and PC.

“Hades II v1.0 will launch simultaneously on our Early Access platforms (Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch 2, and the original Nintendo Switch,” the developer confirmed Wednesday.

Supergiant, however, has not announced the launch date for Hades 2 version 1.0. In the Creator's Voice video, the studio said it would share more information later this year.

Early Access Launch

Hades 2 launched in early access on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on May 6. 2024. On Steam, the early access version of the game is sitting at a “Very Positive” rating after over 55,000 user reviews.

Supergiant has not confirmed PlayStation and Xbox launch for the Hades 2 yet, but the game is likely to follow the footsteps of its predecessor. Hades launched on PC and Nintendo Switch in 2020, before releasing on PlayStation and Xbox consoles a year later.

Hades 2 was shown at the Switch 2 focussed Nintendo Direct livestream on April 2, joining a long list of third-party games confirmed to launch on Nintendo's new console. The game follows Princess of the Underworld Melinoe, sister to Zagreus, the protagonist of the first game, as she takes on Chronos, the Titan of Time. Nintendo Switch 2, which was finally fully unveiled at the Direct presentation, is set to be released on June 5.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
