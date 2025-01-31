Technology News
Forza Horizon 5 joins a string of first-party Microsoft titles that have made their way to PS5 since the company shifted to a multi-platform strategy.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 January 2025 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Forza Horizon 5 released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in 2021

Highlights
  • Forza Horizon 5's two expansion packs will also be available on PS5
  • The game will support cross-play across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Playground Games is working on a new free content update, as well
Forza Horizon 5, the acclaimed racing title that launched as an Xbox and PC exclusive in 2021, is coming to PS5. PlayStation users will be able to dip into the game's expansive open-world setting starting Spring 2025, developer Playground Games announced Thursday. Forza Horizon 5 joins a string of first-party Microsoft titles that have made their way to PS5 since the company shifted to a multi-platform strategy last year.

Forza Horizon 5 Set for PS5 Launch

The PlayStation 5 port of Forza Horizon 5 will be developed Panic Button in collaboration with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. The game will arrive on PS5 feature-complete, with the same content as Xbox and PC versions of the game, including nearly 900 cars and over 40 thematic game updates. Playground Games confirmed PS5 players will be able to buy previously released Car Packs and the game's two expansions — Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure.

“We are excited to see the Forza Horizon 5 community grow with new players on PS5, and we can't wait to see the creativity and skill these new creators, builders, and racers will bring to our vibrant community.” the developer said in the official announcement.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store. The game will support cross-play across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, Playground confirmed. A confirmed release date for Spring 2025 window along with pre-order details will be announced later.

Playground also announced it was working on a new free content update for Forza Horizon 5, called Horizon Realms, for all platforms. “Realms will give players the chance to explore a curated collection of some of the community's favorite previously released Evolving Worlds, alongside some other surprises,” the developer said.

Forza Horizon 5 released November 9, 2021, across PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. The racing title, set in an expansive open world based on Mexico, was a critical and commercial success, winning in three categories at The Game Awards 2021.

The game's PS5 announcement comes after Xbox chief Phil Spencer said last week that no Xbox exclusive title was off-limits on the question of launching on rival platforms. “What we find is we're able to drive a better business that allows us to invest in great game lineup like you saw (at Xbox Developer Direct). And that's our strategy. Our strategy is to allow our games to be available,” Spencer said in an interview last weekend.

Microsoft has continued to release its first-party games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch and is set to launch Bethesda's Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Doom: The Dark Ages on PS5 in 2025.

Comment

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
