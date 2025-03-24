Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's release date on the PS5 will reportedly be announced on Monday. The action-adventure title from Bethesda launched on PC and Xbox Series S/X in December 2024, with a PS5 launch slated for 2025. While Microsoft and Bethesda have not confirmed the release date for the PS5 versions of the game, an industry insider has said an announcement is likely on March 24.

Indiana Jones PS5 Announcement Soon

The information comes from billbil-kun, a reliable leaker with a track record for accurate games industry scoops. According to them, Bethesda will make an announcement on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's PS5 release date on March 24.

🚨 TOMORROW 🚨



Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 will be announced on March 24th



Here is an exclusive look on its Box Arts



More details in the Original Story below pic.twitter.com/WmRpK3UXIa — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) March 23, 2025

The leaker also posted box arts for the Standard and Premium editions of the game on X, along with details on pre-order bonuses. As per marketing images shared by billbil-kun, pre-purchasing the Standard Edition will grant players The Last Crusade pack, which includes a Travelling Suit outfit and the Lion Tamer whip. Pre-ordering the Premium Edition, on the other hand, will get players two days of early access, The Order of Giants story DLC, The Last Crusade pack, Temple of Doom outfit and a digital art book.

The leaker's claim was strengthened by publisher Bethesda; the studio teased an upcoming announcement for Indiana Jones on X Sunday, posting a photo of Troy Baker, who plays Indy in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, along with text that reads, “keep eyes here tomorrow.”

keep eyes here tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WjeA1NSe3r — Bethesda (@bethesda) March 23, 2025

Earlier this month, billbil-kun had claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would be released on PS5 on April 17, with Premium Edition early access starting April 15. The leaker had also said pre-orders would begin around March 25, with PS5 pricing matching the Xbox Series S/X version of the game.

Indiana Jones' PS5 launch is likely bring a host of new players to the game. In January, Microsoft confirmed at its second quarter earnings call for FY 2025 that the action-adventure title had reached over four million players. The figure, however, includes players who accessed the title on Game Pass.

