Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Will Reportedly Launch on PS5 in April, Pre-Orders to Open Soon

The action-adventure title released on Xbox Series S/X consoles and PC in December 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 March 2025 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is based on the popular Lucasfilm franchise

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at Xbox Developer Direct
  • The game does not yet have an official launch date on PS5
  • It will reportedly be available in Standard and Premium physical editions
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to arrive on PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025. While publisher Bethesda hasn't confirmed a release date for the platform yet, but a new report has leaked the launch details for the game on PS5, including pre-order information and available editions. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will arrive on PS5 on April 17, as per the leaked information. The action-adventure title released on Xbox Series S/X consoles and PC in December 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Release Date

The information comes from reliable industry insider Billbil-kun, who has a track record for leaking news and updates about games and platforms that turn out to be accurate. Some earlier reports have pointed to an April 17 launch for Indiana Jones on PS5; the claim has now been backed up by the leaker, as well.

In a report for Dealabs, Billbil-kun said their “recent investigations” had uncovered details about the game's release on PS5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will reportedly be available on PS5 in at least two physical editions — Standard and Premium — with launch set for April 17, 2025. The tipster, however, could not confirm the availability of a Collector's edition. According to them, pre-ordering the Premium edition will grant players two-day early access, starting April 15.

Pre-orders for the game will begin later this month around March 25 in Europe, with pricing matching the Xbox Series S/X version of the game, the leaker said. This would put the PS5 version prices at GBP 69.99 / EUR 79.99 / $69.99 for the Standard edition and GBP 99.99 / EUR 109.99 / $99.99 for the Premium one.

The launch date leak comes after the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was rated on Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website, suggesting the release date was not too far away.

Developed by MachineGames, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9, 2024. The first-person action-adventure title is set in the Indiana Jones franchise and takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indiana Jones is voiced by Troy Baker in the game but retains Harrison Ford's likeness.

In addition to Xbox consoles and PC, the game is available on Xbox Game Pass and cloud platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. At its second quarter earnings call for FY 2025 in January, Xbox parent Microsoft confirmed the game reached over four million players across platforms.

Further reading: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, PS5, Bethesda, MachineGames, Xbox, PC
