Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on PlayStation 5 on April 17, Bethesda announced on Monday in an elaborate promotional video featuring actors Troy Baker and Nolan North. The video brings two adventurers together in Baker, who plays Indy in the action-adventure game, and North, who helmed the iconic role of Nathan Drake in Uncharted games on PlayStation. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is now available to pre-order on PS5.

Indiana Jones Coming to PS5 in April

In addition to the Standard Edition, the game will be available in a Premium Edition, that comes with two days of early access starting April 15, The Order of Giants story DLC, a Temple of Doom outfit, a digital artbook and the standard pre-order bonus, which includes The Last Crusade pack.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be available in a Collector's Edition on PS5, which comes with an 11-inch The Great Circle globe with a plane magnet, an adventure journal, an Allmaker relic replica and a Jumbo SteelBook display case. The collector's bundle also comes with the Premium Edition disc and all its benefits.

See what happens when Nolan North sends Troy Baker an urgent text...#IndianaJones and the Great Circle launches on PlayStation 5 April 17! pic.twitter.com/fQ8olXUCdj — Lucasfilm Games (@LucasfilmGames) March 24, 2025

The PS5 release date trailer, teased by Bethesda on Sunday, features Baker and North, with the latter welcoming the former to the “club”. North has been the voice and motion capture artist behind one of PlayStation's biggest icons — Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted series is inspired by Indiana Jones films, and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in turn takes notes from PlayStation's globe-trotting adventure series. North and Baker have worked together on Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, with the latter helming the role of Nathan's brother Sam Drake.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle features an original Indy story inspired by the films. The game, which follows a first-person perspective, is set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Players wield the whip as Indiana Jones as races against various malicious groups in search of a power that stems from sites spread across the globe that together form a perfect circle on a map.

The action-adventure title released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9, 2024. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives on PS5 on April 15.