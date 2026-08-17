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Kingdom Hearts IV Will Launch in Late 2027, Square Enix Confirms

Disney and Square Enix are also working on a new Kingdom Hearts anime series.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 August 2026 12:22 IST
Kingdom Hearts IV Will Launch in Late 2027, Square Enix Confirms

Photo Credit: Square Enix/ Disney

Kingdom Hearts IV will feature a world inspired by Disney and Pixar's Coco

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Highlights
  • Kingdom Hearts IV received a new extended trailer
  • Series co-creator Tetsuya Nomura said Kingdom Hearts IV won't be delayed
  • Kingdom Hearts IV will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2
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Kingdom Hearts IV, the long-awaited next entry in the action-RPG series, is coming in late 2027, Square Enix and Disney have announced. The upcoming game received a new extended trailer showing off a new game world inspired by Disney and Pixar's animated film, Coco. Disney and Square Enix are also working on an original Kingdom Hearts anime series for Disney+ and the Disney Channel.

These announcements came at Disney's D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, where a dedicated Kingdom Hearts panel marked 25 years of the franchise. Kingdom Hearts IV was announced with a trailer at Nintendo Direct in June. It's now confirmed to release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in late 2027.

At the Kingdom Hearts panel, series co-creator Tetsuya Nomura reportedly assured fans that Kingdom Hearts IV won't be delayed from its planned release window (via VGC).

The new trailer for the game, which debuted at Disney's D23 event, featured a game world inspired by Coco, the beloved Disney and Pixar animated film from 2017. The trailer also showed bits of gameplay and Kingdom Hearts' crossover roster of popular Disney and Square Enix characters.

Kingdom Hearts Anime Series Announced

At the event, Disney also announced it was working on a new original anime series based on Kingdom Hearts games. The company is collaborating with the creative team at Square Enix and Nomura for the show. Disney did not confirm a release window, but confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts anime series will be coming soon to Disney+ and the Disney Channel.

Kingdom Hearts IV follows series protagonist Sora and his allies as they journey across various worlds inspired by Disney and Pixar. Disney icons Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will be playable characters in the game. Square Enix is yet to announce the release date for Kingdom Hearts IV.

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Further reading: Kingdom Hearts IV, Kingdom Hearts 4, Square Enix, Disney, D23, Pixar, Kingdom Hearts
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Kingdom Hearts IV Will Launch in Late 2027, Square Enix Confirms
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