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Poco M8x 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset

Poco M8x 5G is touted to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 12:15 IST
Poco M8x 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset

Photo Credit: Poco

The Poco handset has been teased in a green colourway

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Highlights
  • Poco M8 Power India launch is set for August 21 at 12pm IST
  • The handset will feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip
  • It is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India
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Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India later this month, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming handset will arrive as another addition to the Poco M8 series, which already comprises the M8 5G and the M8 Power 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also teased some of its features. The Poco M8x 5G is touted to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

Poco M8x 5G India Launch Date

The launch of the Poco M8 Power in India is set for August 21 at 12pm IST. Once launched, the upcoming handset is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Through the Flipkart microsite, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the M8x 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The company claims it will be the first smartphone in India to get this SoC. The processor, notably, was launched in the country at the Snapdragon for India event in May, alongside the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. At launch, the company had teased that it would be first seen on devices from Oppo, Realme, and Redmi.

Poco claims the M8x 5G will deliver an AnTuTu score greater than 650,000. It is confirmed to have 12GB of RAM, which includes 6GB virtual expansion. The upcoming handset will support LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For efficient heat dissipation, the Poco M8x 5G is said to leverage a triple cooling system. This includes a 12,439 sq. mm graphite cooling system, a 1,924 sq. mm copper foil layer, and a 3.5W high-efficiency thermal gel. The company claims the upcoming handset has been optimised for up to 48 months of lag-free usage.

Other details about the smartphone remain under wraps. Per a previous report, the Poco M8x 5G could sport a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming handset may pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

A tipster claims that the Poco M8x 5G could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. For comparison, the launch price of the Poco M8 5G was set at Rs. 18,999, while Poco recently launched the Poco M8 Power 5G at a starting price of Rs. 24,999.

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Further reading: Poco M8x 5G, Poco M8x 5G Price in India, Poco M8x 5G Launch, Poco M8x 5G Features, Poco M8x 5G Specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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