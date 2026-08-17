Poco M8x 5G will be launched in India later this month, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming handset will arrive as another addition to the Poco M8 series, which already comprises the M8 5G and the M8 Power 5G. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has also teased some of its features. The Poco M8x 5G is touted to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset.

Poco M8x 5G India Launch Date

The launch of the Poco M8 Power in India is set for August 21 at 12pm IST. Once launched, the upcoming handset is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Unmatched power meet next-level SWAG!

The all-new #POCOM8x 5G is packing India's First Snapdragon®️ 4 Gen 5 processor, wrapped in a vibe that's built to turn heads!

High-performance speed. Premium lifestyle design. Pure drip. 🔥



Launching on 21st Aug, 12 PM#PowerKaNayaSwag pic.twitter.com/YaRlTEh2ic — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 17, 2026

Through the Flipkart microsite, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the M8x 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset. The company claims it will be the first smartphone in India to get this SoC. The processor, notably, was launched in the country at the Snapdragon for India event in May, alongside the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5. At launch, the company had teased that it would be first seen on devices from Oppo, Realme, and Redmi.

Poco claims the M8x 5G will deliver an AnTuTu score greater than 650,000. It is confirmed to have 12GB of RAM, which includes 6GB virtual expansion. The upcoming handset will support LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For efficient heat dissipation, the Poco M8x 5G is said to leverage a triple cooling system. This includes a 12,439 sq. mm graphite cooling system, a 1,924 sq. mm copper foil layer, and a 3.5W high-efficiency thermal gel. The company claims the upcoming handset has been optimised for up to 48 months of lag-free usage.

Other details about the smartphone remain under wraps. Per a previous report, the Poco M8x 5G could sport a 6.9-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to ship with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The upcoming handset may pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

A tipster claims that the Poco M8x 5G could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. For comparison, the launch price of the Poco M8 5G was set at Rs. 18,999, while Poco recently launched the Poco M8 Power 5G at a starting price of Rs. 24,999.