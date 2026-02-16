Bloober Team, horror veterans behind games like Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, is returning the franchise that put the Polish studio on the map. The developer announced Layers of Fear 3 on Sunday, marking the 10th anniversary of the first game in psychological horror series. Bloober Team is also expanding the franchise beyond video games with a planned book and music releases.

Layers of Fear 3 Announced

Last month, the Silent Hill 2 remake developer teased a countdown on a mysterious website, suggesting it was preparing to announce a new game. That game has been revealed as Layers of Fear 3, the fourth main instalment in Bloober Team's horror series. The studio announced the game with live-action teaser trailer in a livestream on Sunday.

Bloober Team has not yet shared a first look at the game and has kept details about the story and setting under wraps. The teaser features lines from William Blake's poem, “The Sick Rose”. The studio, however, said that the trailer contained hidden hints for keen-eyed fans of the Layers of Fear franchise. Bloober Team said the upcoming horror title will be “more twisted than ever before”.

“Layers of Fear is a franchise coming straight from our hearts and a beloved Bloobers' Team story. The one that we keep on narrating since decade, it was the project that shaped our studio's identity and set us on the path of crafting unforgettable psychological horror experiences,” Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said. “Ten years have passed, but we're far from saying the last word - now we are revealing something new in the franchise. We hope it will plant a seed of excitement for the fans of this title.”

Layers of Fear 3 does not yet have a confirmed release window.

Bloober Team also announced it was expanding the horror franchise beyond games with a planned series of novels and music releases on vinyl and CDs. The studio is collaborating with Polish publishing house Foksal Publishing Group to release a Layers of Fear novel towards the end of 2026. During the livestream, the developer also confirmed the release of the soundtracks for Layers of Fear, The Medium, and Cronos: The New Dawn in both digital and physical editions.

The first Layers of Fear released on PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2016, followed by Layers of Fear 2 in 2019. Bloober Team released a remake/sequel titled Layers of Fear in 2023 combining the stories of the first two titles along with DLCs.

Of late, Bloober Team has received critical acclaim for its 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 and the 2025 survival horror title, Cronos: The New Dawn.