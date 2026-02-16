Technology News
Apple Reportedly Plans iOS 27 Codebase Cleanup to Improve iPhone Battery Life

Apple is expected to launch the iOS 27 update after the launch of the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Fold.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 12:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 27 will reportedly launch with various UI changes

Highlights
  • iOS 27 might launch with new AI features
  • iOS 27 could feature the revamped Siri
  • Apple has yet to confirm the iOS 27 development
Apple's iOS 27 update is expected to be released later this year, around the same time that the company is likely to launch the purported iPhone 18 Pro series and the first foldable device. While the rumoured release is still months away, details about the upcoming iOS 27 update have already leaked online. Recently, a report highlighted that iOS 27 will be released with certain UI improvements and new AI features. Apple is also expected to tidy up the iOS 27 codebase, which might offer efficiency and battery life improvements.

Apple's Anticipated iOS 27 Software Improvements

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to overhaul its proprietary OS to offer significant improvements, especially in the battery life department. Apple is reportedly working on cleaning up the iOS 27 codebase, making it tidier, which is claimed to lead to better battery efficiency.

As part of its efforts, the tech giant will reportedly remove scraps of old code written for previous iOS versions, while also rewriting features and “subtly” upgrading the apps, allowing them to offer better performance. This, in turn, is said to make the OS “snappier” and “more responsive”.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to bring some interface changes, which might not be as significant as iOS 26's Liquid Glass design. However, the report does not mention what these design changes would be. Code-named Rave, the iOS 27 is said to also offer improvement on the efficiency front. Engineers working on the OS reportedly hope that a tidier codebase will offer multiple gains.

Another thing on Apple's list of priorities for the iOS 27 update is improved AI integration. Unveiled during the WWDC 2024, the revamped AI-powered Siri has been in development for nearly two years now. The company is reportedly planning to bring it with the iOS 26.5 and iOS 27 firmware versions. Earlier expected to arrive in March with the iOS 26.4 update, its release is said to have been delayed again. While some of the features are said to arrive with iOS 26.5, others could be seen with the rollout of the iOS 27 update.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to confirm the exact launch timeline for the AI-powered voice assistant and iOS 27. As previously mentioned, the iOS 27 update is expected to roll out soon after the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold, which is rumoured to take place later this year, in September.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
