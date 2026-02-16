Technology News
Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Oppo K14x 5G is available for purchase in India via Flipkart and the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 13:24 IST
Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Oppo

Oppo K14x 5G features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo K14x 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • Oppo K14x 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen
  • The smartphone is offered in two colourways
Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on February 10. The handset is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. It is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. The new smartphone from Oppo is powered by the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability, Bank Offers

Oppo K14x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB+128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 16,999. However, customers can get an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank cards on the day of the sale. Additionally, buyers can opt for interest-free EMI options while purchasing the handset.

The new smartphone is now on sale in India via Flipkart and Oppo's online store, in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colourways.

oppo k14x flipkart

Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo K14x 5G ships with dual SIM support. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness, 256 ppi pixel density, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, and 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the new Oppo K14x 5G. The handset also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. For connectivity, Oppo's phone supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The tech firm claims that the phone offers IP64-rated dust and splash resistance.

In the camera department, the Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main camera on the back, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. On the front, it gets a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie camera. The handset can record videos at up to 1080p/60 fps.

Lastly, the Oppo K14x 5G packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also ships with a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The phone also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, while weighing about 212g.

OPPO K14x 5G

OPPO K14x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Oppo K14x 5G Sale in India, Oppo K14x 5G India Launch, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
