Oppo Find N6 Geekbench Listing Hints at New Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Variant

Oppo Find N6 scored 3,524 points in single core and 9,090 points in multi core tests, and it has an OpenCL score of 24,103 points.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 12:55 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N5 (pictured) successor is confirmed to launch in China in March

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 may use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with Adreno 840 GPU
  • Benchmark hints at an unusual 7-core CPU setup for the foldable
  • Oppo Find N6 could support 80W wired fast charging and AI Pen
Oppo's next-generation foldable smartphone, the purported Oppo Find N6, has started appearing in early benchmark listings, signalling that its launch may not be far away. The company has already confirmed the Oppo Find N6 branding, and recent reports suggest the handset will debut after the Chinese New Year. Now, a Geekbench entry has revealed key performance scores and chipset details for the global variant. Alongside this, several leaks have also pointed to expected hardware upgrades and new features.

Oppo Find N6 May Use Unannounced 7-Core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Oppo Find N6 has surfaced on Geekbench with the model number CPH2765 and has posted a single core score of 3,524 and a multi core score of 9,090. An OpenCL score of 24,103 has also been listed.

The benchmark listing of the Oppo Find N6 suggests the phone could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The CPU layout appears unusual, as it may use a 7-core configuration instead of the standard 8-core setup.

Oppo has previously used a similar trimmed version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Oppo Find N5, possibly to improve heat control and battery efficiency in a foldable design. The Geekbench entry also indicates that the prototype runs Android 16 and includes 16GB of RAM.

The upcoming Oppo Find N6 is also expected to support 80W wired fast charging. It will likely carry a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, a 6,000mAh battery and even offer an AI Pen support. The upcoming book-style foldable may boast a thin and lightweight build. The phone is also expected to arrive in Titanium and Orange colour options.

Oppo has yet to announce an exact launch date for the Find N6. According to Oppo Find series manager Zhou Yibao, the company's next foldable is expected to launch after the Chinese New Year, that is, after March 3. Meanwhile, a tipster claimed a March 17 launch in China and global markets, while adding that an India release may not be planned.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Features, Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
