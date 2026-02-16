Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman

ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will be present for the AI Impact Summit 2026, which kicked off in Delhi on Monday.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 11:00 IST
ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman

Photo Credit: Reuters

India has the second-largest user base for OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI recently started hiring staff for its new office in New Delhi
  • Sam Altman will be present at the upcoming AI Impact Summit in India
  • India has the second-largest ChatGPT user base
Advertisement

The government is scheduled to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, a five-day convention on AI, starting Monday (today). The event will see sessions, exhibitions, and presentations from various industry leaders and stakeholders. A day ahead of its commencement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, confirmed that he will be present at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in India, while also revealing the chatbot's weekly active user count in the country. This comes as the tech firm has been showing an increasing interest in tapping India's large Internet-using demographic.

OpenAI Now Has 100 Million ChatGPT Users in India

In a Times of India article, Altman wrote that OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot has 100 million (or 10 crore) weekly active users in India, as of February. The company executive said that this makes the country the second-largest user base for the chatbot after the US, which India has managed to retain for months now.

“The momentum is clear,” Altman said. He pointed out that the country has the largest number of students on ChatGPT in the world. This is “a sign of how many young people here are treating AI as a way to learn faster and get ahead,” Altman added. He further said that India ranks fourth globally “in the use of Prism”, OpenAI's new free AI tool, which can be used for scientific research and collaboration.

The OpenAI chief revealed ChatGPT's growth figures in India while announcing that he will be in India this week for the AI Impact Summit, which starts today. As previously mentioned, it will be a five-day event that will run until February 20, with sessions, exhibitions, keynotes, and conversations on AI. The government will host various industry leaders and stakeholders during the event. Apart from OpenAI's Altman, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, will also be present at the event. You can read more about the AI Impact Summit here.

ChatGPT's growing user base in India also comes as the AI giant has increased its focus on tapping into the country's large internet-using population. In August 2025, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Go tier in India as a relatively affordable subscription plan, which the tech firm later started offering for free.

In the same month, the US-based AI firm posted multiple job listings in India for its first office in the country. The office will be inaugurated in New Delhi. OpenAI was then hiring to fill three positions in the sales department, including an Account Director for Digital Natives, an Account Director for Large Enterprises, and Account Director, Strategics. The tech firm also plans to setup multiple data centres in the country.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI ChatGPT, ChatGPT, OpenAI
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman
Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in ‘Playful Colors’ in March

Related Stories

ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. AI Impact Summit: From Registration to Schedule, All You Need to Know
  2. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in 'Playful Colors' in March
  3. Astronomers Track Brightening of Giant Comet C/2024 E1
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in ‘Playful Colors’ in March
  2. ChatGPT Weekly Active Users in India Grew to 100 Million in February 2026: Sam Altman
  3. Tesla’s CarPlay Rollout Delayed Due to iOS 26 Maps Changes, Slower Software Adoption: Mark Gurman
  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Know Full Schedule and How to Register for India’s First AI Conference
  5. NASA’s Hubble Captures Rare Pre-Planetary Transformation as Twin Beams of Light Pierce the Cosmic Dust
  6. Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip Streaming Online: Know About Jermaine Harris, Amber Reign Smith Starrer
  7. Green Comet C/2024 E1 Brightens Near Mars as Scientists Forecast a Permanent Exit From the Solar System
  8. The Singers OTT Release Date: What You Need to Know About the Oscar-Shortlisted Musical Drama
  9. NASA Eyes March Launch for Artemis II After Hydrogen Tank Confidence Test Hits Equipment Snag
  10. Predator: Badlands Now Available for Streaming: What to Know About Dan Trachtenberg’s Sci-Fi Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »