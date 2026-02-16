The government is scheduled to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, a five-day convention on AI, starting Monday (today). The event will see sessions, exhibitions, and presentations from various industry leaders and stakeholders. A day ahead of its commencement, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, confirmed that he will be present at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in India, while also revealing the chatbot's weekly active user count in the country. This comes as the tech firm has been showing an increasing interest in tapping India's large Internet-using demographic.

OpenAI Now Has 100 Million ChatGPT Users in India

In a Times of India article, Altman wrote that OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot has 100 million (or 10 crore) weekly active users in India, as of February. The company executive said that this makes the country the second-largest user base for the chatbot after the US, which India has managed to retain for months now.

“The momentum is clear,” Altman said. He pointed out that the country has the largest number of students on ChatGPT in the world. This is “a sign of how many young people here are treating AI as a way to learn faster and get ahead,” Altman added. He further said that India ranks fourth globally “in the use of Prism”, OpenAI's new free AI tool, which can be used for scientific research and collaboration.

The OpenAI chief revealed ChatGPT's growth figures in India while announcing that he will be in India this week for the AI Impact Summit, which starts today. As previously mentioned, it will be a five-day event that will run until February 20, with sessions, exhibitions, keynotes, and conversations on AI. The government will host various industry leaders and stakeholders during the event. Apart from OpenAI's Altman, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, will also be present at the event. You can read more about the AI Impact Summit here.

ChatGPT's growing user base in India also comes as the AI giant has increased its focus on tapping into the country's large internet-using population. In August 2025, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Go tier in India as a relatively affordable subscription plan, which the tech firm later started offering for free.

In the same month, the US-based AI firm posted multiple job listings in India for its first office in the country. The office will be inaugurated in New Delhi. OpenAI was then hiring to fill three positions in the sales department, including an Account Director for Digital Natives, an Account Director for Large Enterprises, and Account Director, Strategics. The tech firm also plans to setup multiple data centres in the country.