Samsung Galaxy S26+ Reportedly Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

The alleged Galaxy S26+ unit may have been an early production or pre-release unit, possibly obtained through unofficial channels.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 February 2026 13:10 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26+ was briefly listed on Craigslist
  • The purported handset was shown in a matte black finish
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is set for February 25
FInd - The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets later this month. Ahead of the South Korean tech conglomerate's official announcement, the Galaxy S26+ was reportedly listed on an e-commerce platform for a brief period, offering a glimpse at its design as well as the anticipated pricing. The purported handset was available in black, while its overall design seems in line with previous Galaxy S series models. 

Samsung Galaxy S26+ Craigslist Listing

According to an Android Headlines report, an alleged Galaxy S26+ was listed on Craigslist, showing the purported handset in a powered-on state. The images suggest that Samsung may stick with a familiar design language, featuring a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

On the back, the purported phone appears to retain individually raised camera rings rather than a unified camera island. The layout closely resembles recent Galaxy S-series models, though subtle refinements to the frame and finish are visible. The device shown in the listing appears to feature a matte rear panel in a black colourway.

The report notes that the handset may have been an early production or pre-release unit, possibly obtained through unofficial channels. The listing allegedly included a price tag well above what would be expected for a retail Galaxy S-series device, suggesting the seller may have been attempting to capitalise on early demand.

The Samsung Galaxy S26+ was listed on Craigslist for $1,650 (roughly Rs. 1,49,700). For context, previous reports placed the purported handset's pricing at EUR 1,269 (roughly Rs. 1,36,800) for the base RAM and storage variant. The Galaxy S25+, meanwhile, had a launch price of EUR 1,169 (roughly Rs. 1,24,900).

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (11:30 pm IST) in San Francisco, California. The tech giant's upcoming flagship Galaxy S lineup is expected to comprise three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. With less than two weeks remaining, we can expect more details to surface in the coming days.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenClaw Founder Joins OpenAI, Says AI Agent Will Remain Open-Source

