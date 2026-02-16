Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 6 Launch Rumours Resurface; Tipped to Feature Customisable AI Shortcut Key

The Xiaomi Civi 6 may stay China-exclusive, but the Chinese smartphone maker could also rename it before launching it in other markets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 11:26 IST
Xiaomi Civi 6 Launch Rumours Resurface; Tipped to Feature Customisable AI Shortcut Key

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in May 2025

Highlights
  • Leaks suggest Snapdragon 8 Elite could power the Xiaomi Civi 6
  • The phone is tipped to get a 200-megapixel main rear camera
  • Xiaomi Civi 6 may feature a 6.59-inch curved LIPO display
Xiaomi Civi 6 may arrive in China soon, according to a new leak that is circulating online. The phone was previously rumoured to have been cancelled after an October report claimed the Chinese smartphone had no plans to continue the Civi lineup. Since then, there had been little information about a successor. However, fresh updates from Chinese tipsters now suggest that the device is still in development and could launch in the coming months. Notably, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro in China in May 2025.

Xiaomi Civi 6 Expected Specifications Leak Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station hints at an upcoming smartphone that could include a dedicated AI shortcut key. However, the smartphone was not named clearly. Speculation in the comments section of the user's Weibo post indicate that it could be the purported Xiaomi Civi 6.

Separately, tipster Smart Pikachu clarified that an older post of his was also referring specifically to the Xiaomi Civi 6.

The Xiaomi Civi 6 has reportedly surfaced in other leaks as well, outlining possible hardware details.

The Xiaomi Civi 6 is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch curved LIPO display with slim bezels and could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Leaks also suggest a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

Other expected features of the Xiaomi Civi 6 include dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, a metal middle frame, a glass back panel, and a customisable AI button.

The existing Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K micro-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro includes a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 main sensor with OIS, beside a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, alongside a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

As Xiaomi has yet to confirm any details about the rumoured Xiaomi Civi 6, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. The Civi 6 may stay China-exclusive, but Xiaomi could also rename it for a global launch.

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 6, Xiaomi Civi 6 Features, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Reportedly Launch Low-Cost MacBook in ‘Playful Colors’ in March
Xiaomi Civi 6 Launch Rumours Resurface; Tipped to Feature Customisable AI Shortcut Key
