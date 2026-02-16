Xiaomi Civi 6 may arrive in China soon, according to a new leak that is circulating online. The phone was previously rumoured to have been cancelled after an October report claimed the Chinese smartphone had no plans to continue the Civi lineup. Since then, there had been little information about a successor. However, fresh updates from Chinese tipsters now suggest that the device is still in development and could launch in the coming months. Notably, Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro in China in May 2025.

Xiaomi Civi 6 Expected Specifications Leak Online

Tipster Digital Chat Station hints at an upcoming smartphone that could include a dedicated AI shortcut key. However, the smartphone was not named clearly. Speculation in the comments section of the user's Weibo post indicate that it could be the purported Xiaomi Civi 6.

Separately, tipster Smart Pikachu clarified that an older post of his was also referring specifically to the Xiaomi Civi 6.

The Xiaomi Civi 6 has reportedly surfaced in other leaks as well, outlining possible hardware details.

The Xiaomi Civi 6 is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch curved LIPO display with slim bezels and could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Leaks also suggest a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 3x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel autofocus selfie camera.

Other expected features of the Xiaomi Civi 6 include dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor, a metal middle frame, a glass back panel, and a customisable AI button.

The existing Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch 1.5K micro-curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits peak brightness protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

The Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro includes a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 main sensor with OIS, beside a 50-megapixel telephoto and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, alongside a 50-megapixel autofocus front camera. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging support.

As Xiaomi has yet to confirm any details about the rumoured Xiaomi Civi 6, readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt. The Civi 6 may stay China-exclusive, but Xiaomi could also rename it for a global launch.