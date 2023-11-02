Technology News

Poco F6 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Imminent Launch in India Expected

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 2 November 2023 20:42 IST
Poco F6 could launch in India as rebranded version of Redmi K70, which will succeed Redmi K60 (pictured)

  • Poco F6 smartphone was spotted with model number 2311DRK481
  • It was previously listed and spotted IMEI database
  • The smartphone could launch in India in Q1 2024
Redmi K70 series is expected to debut in China soon. The lineup from Redmi will succeed the Redmi K60 series. While the company has not revealed any details about the launch date for the Redmi K70, it is now being tipped that the smartphone will see its debut in India, and could release as Poco F6. The Poco model was recently spotted on the BIS certification site, hinting at an imminent launch. The Redmi K70 series may launch in China in early December. 

Tipster Yash (@i_hsay) has posted an image of Bureau of Indian Standards site on X. The image shows a Poco smartphone with model number 2311DRK481 on the Indian certification website. For reference, the Redmi K70 reportedly has model number 2311DRK48C. The tipster has thus suggested that the  upcoming smartphone could launch in India as Poco F6. The BIS certification hints at the imminent launch of the smartphone in India. While the Redmi K70 series is expected to launch in December 2023, the tipster has hinted that Poco F6 can release in India during the first quarter of 2024. 

This is not the first smartphone listing for Poco F6. An IT Home report previously spotted the phone on the IMEI database with model number 2311DRK48G, 2311DRK48I, while the POCO F6 Pro smartphone was listed with model numbers 23113RKC6G and 23113RKC6I. The same report also mentioned spotting the Redmi K70 series on the database, with model number 2311DRK48C for the base variant, model number 23117RK66C for the Redmi K70E and the Pro model with number 23113RKC6C. 

According to a previous report, Redmi K70 will debut as the first smartphone from the Chinese smartphone company to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The new chipset was announced by Qualcomm at the annual Snapdragon Summit event last month. 

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi K60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Redmi K70, Poco F6, Poco F6 BIS, Poco F6 launch
Richa Sharma
