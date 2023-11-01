Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition

Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, with the cross-gen bundle of the game priced at Rs. 5,599 on the PlayStation Store.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 November 2023 17:44 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition

Photo Credit: Activision

Modern Warfare 3 will release across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One

Highlights
  • PS5 slim disc and digital editions were announced last month
  • Pre-order customers for Modern Warfare 3 will get campaign early access
  • The MW3 PS5 bundle will reportedly be priced at $499
Advertisement

Sony announced a slimmer, lighter refresh of the PlayStation 5 last month, bringing new design changes that help the console shed its bulky signature. The PS5 slim, which now comes with redesigned side panels that allow you to add a detachable external Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to the digital edition of the console, is set to release this month. While Sony has not announced an official release date, both disc and digital editions of the new PS5 slim will reportedly go on sale November 10 in the US and could arrive in a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle. Now, the PS5 slim disc edition is seemingly getting bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, too. According to a Call of Duty news portal, the upcoming shooter from Activision is set to be bundled for free with the console.

The cross-gen bundle for Modern Warfare 3, which comes out November 10, costs $70 (Rs. 5,599 in India) on the PlayStation Store, but fans might be able to pick it up for free as part of a PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle. According to CharlieIntel, a popular Call of Duty news site, the MW3 PS5 slim bundle will be available November 10 for $499. The disc edition of the PS5 slim is priced at $499, thus making the game a free addition to the bundle.

CharlieIntel posted an alleged image of a new Call of Duty ad that shows the game bundled with the PS5 slim disc edition, at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,577). The bundle would presumably be available in the US, but there's no world on its availability in India. PlayStation and Activision have not yet officially confirmed the bundle, but if the MW3 PS5 slim bundle does arrive, with the game as a free addition, it would be a surprising development. The next Call of Duty title is one of the biggest game releases of the year and it seems unlikely that it would be bundled for free with the PS5. However, it might be likely that Sony is willing to sell its slimmer version of the PS5 at a reduced price, bundled with the next COD title, to boost holiday season sales.

Call of Duty maker Activision was recently acquired by Sony rival Microsoft, after the Xbox parent secured approval from the US FTC and the UK's CMA for the $69 billion deal. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, however, confirmed last month that Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games won't appear on Xbox Game Pass until next year. Activision Blizzard, too, had earlier said on X that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III won't be coming to Game Pass soon.

The PS5 slim, set to launch around the same time as MW3 in the US, will also reportedly arrive as part of a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 priced at $559.99 (roughly Rs. 46,651). The Spider-Man 2 bundle, which is said to be releasing November 8, will also include the disc version of the PS5 slim.

The PS5 slim has seen a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the original PS5s disc and digital editions, respectively. While the PS5 slim's processing power and graphical capabilities remain the same as the original PS5, the mid-gen refresh of the console does get slightly bigger internal storage, up from an 825GB custom SSD to 1TB. The disc edition of the redesigned PS5 slim maintains its pricing at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,615), but the digital edition gets a $50 price bump and will cost $449.99 (roughly Rs. 37,452), up from $399.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, meanwhile, is slated to release across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One on November 10. Digital edition pre-order customers will also get early access to the game's campaign mode and will be able to play the main story up to a week before release.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5 Slim, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Modern Warfare 3, COD MW3, COD MW3 PS5 Slim Bundle, Call of Duty PS5 Bundle, PS5, Sony, Activision, Xbox, Microsoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tecno Spark Go (2024) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Design Leaked

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: These iPhone Models Get Price Cuts
  2. Here's How to Get iPhone 14 Under Rs. 50,000 During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
  3. Apple Watch SE 2 Price Drops by Nearly Rs. 10,000 During Amazon Sale
  4. These Samsung Galaxy Smartphones Will Receive Android 14 With One UI 6
  5. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch in India On This Date
  6. Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design Teased
  7. Vivo X100 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Entry-Level MacBook Pro Gets Pricier as Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 Model
  9. TCL P745, C755 QD-Mini LED 4K Google TVs Launched in India at These Prices
  10. Apple iPhone 15 Review: It’s Time to Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 8 Series Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC; Likely to Launch Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series' Leaked TPU Cases Suggest Similar Design as Galaxy S23 Lineup
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Could Be Bundled for Free With PS5 Slim Disc Edition
  4. Tecno Spark Go (2024) Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Design Leaked
  5. Vivo X100 Series, Watch 3 Launch Date Set for November 13; Pro Model Design Officially Teased
  6. YouTube Begins Global Crackdown on Ad Blockers, Urges Users to Allow Ads or Subscribe to YouTube Premium
  7. Apple Watch SE 2 Available With Nearly Rs. 10,000 Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days Sale
  8. iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC India Launch Set for December 12; Expected Specifications
  9. Apple Discontinues 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro as 14-Inch M3 Model Becomes Base Variant: See Price Difference
  10. OnePlus Watch 2 Listed on BIS Certification Website; May Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »