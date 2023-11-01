Sony announced a slimmer, lighter refresh of the PlayStation 5 last month, bringing new design changes that help the console shed its bulky signature. The PS5 slim, which now comes with redesigned side panels that allow you to add a detachable external Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to the digital edition of the console, is set to release this month. While Sony has not announced an official release date, both disc and digital editions of the new PS5 slim will reportedly go on sale November 10 in the US and could arrive in a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle. Now, the PS5 slim disc edition is seemingly getting bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, too. According to a Call of Duty news portal, the upcoming shooter from Activision is set to be bundled for free with the console.

The cross-gen bundle for Modern Warfare 3, which comes out November 10, costs $70 (Rs. 5,599 in India) on the PlayStation Store, but fans might be able to pick it up for free as part of a PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III bundle. According to CharlieIntel, a popular Call of Duty news site, the MW3 PS5 slim bundle will be available November 10 for $499. The disc edition of the PS5 slim is priced at $499, thus making the game a free addition to the bundle.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499.



This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own.



Available November 10. pic.twitter.com/wKguHk3IQP — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 31, 2023

CharlieIntel posted an alleged image of a new Call of Duty ad that shows the game bundled with the PS5 slim disc edition, at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,577). The bundle would presumably be available in the US, but there's no world on its availability in India. PlayStation and Activision have not yet officially confirmed the bundle, but if the MW3 PS5 slim bundle does arrive, with the game as a free addition, it would be a surprising development. The next Call of Duty title is one of the biggest game releases of the year and it seems unlikely that it would be bundled for free with the PS5. However, it might be likely that Sony is willing to sell its slimmer version of the PS5 at a reduced price, bundled with the next COD title, to boost holiday season sales.

Call of Duty maker Activision was recently acquired by Sony rival Microsoft, after the Xbox parent secured approval from the US FTC and the UK's CMA for the $69 billion deal. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, however, confirmed last month that Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games won't appear on Xbox Game Pass until next year. Activision Blizzard, too, had earlier said on X that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III won't be coming to Game Pass soon.

The PS5 slim, set to launch around the same time as MW3 in the US, will also reportedly arrive as part of a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 priced at $559.99 (roughly Rs. 46,651). The Spider-Man 2 bundle, which is said to be releasing November 8, will also include the disc version of the PS5 slim.

The PS5 slim has seen a reduction in volume by more than 30 percent, and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the original PS5s disc and digital editions, respectively. While the PS5 slim's processing power and graphical capabilities remain the same as the original PS5, the mid-gen refresh of the console does get slightly bigger internal storage, up from an 825GB custom SSD to 1TB. The disc edition of the redesigned PS5 slim maintains its pricing at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,615), but the digital edition gets a $50 price bump and will cost $449.99 (roughly Rs. 37,452), up from $399.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, meanwhile, is slated to release across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One on November 10. Digital edition pre-order customers will also get early access to the game's campaign mode and will be able to play the main story up to a week before release.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.