Five Lord of the Rings Games Are Launching Within the Next 2 Years, Embracer Group Says

All five of them are planned for release within the next financial year, running from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2023 17:29 IST
Photo Credit: Free Range Games

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a survival crafting game centered around Dwarves

Highlights
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is set to release sometime before September
  • EA has a LOTR mobile game in development as well
  • Embracer Group bought rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary works last year

Five Lord of the Rings games are in development at Embracer Group. As per the company's latest financial report, all those titles are planned to be released within the next two years — specifically, within the next financial year, which runs from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Back in August, Embracer Group purchased IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works by J.R.R. Tolkien, joining its vast catalogue of over 800 owned and controlled properties. While no exact titles were revealed in the briefing, we're already aware of at least four of them to be in development for a while now.

The first is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum from Daedalic Entertainment, which recently received a new release window, alluding to a launch sometime before September, this year. Originally set for a 2021 release, the title suffered multiple delays, with the previous developer update stating that it needed more time to ensure an optimised performance at launch. While not explicitly said, the shake-up was possibly attributed to the negative fan reaction to its gameplay trailer, where many called out the game's outdated graphics. Earlier this month, publisher Nacon announced an exclusive presentation for its upcoming titles, set for March 9, which also includes LOTR: Gollum. Hopefully, the game's in a better state now.

“--this acquisition has generated a lot of interest among both internal and external partners for the Lord of the Rings IP, across different media formats. There are currently five games in production by external partners, to be released in the financial year 2023/24,” Embracer Group said in its financial report. Beyond Gollum, Free Range Games is known to be working on The Lord of the Rings: Moria, a survival crafting and base-building game centred around the Dwarves, as they set forth on an adventure to reclaim their lost home of Moria, located beneath the Misty Mountains. It is slated for release sometime this year on PC. A third untitled game based on the Middle-earth franchise is in development at Weta Workshop — the same digital effects company that has experience working on the original Peter Jackson movie trilogy. Private Division (OlliOlli World) is publishing it and is expected to launch in the fiscal year 2024.

The last one is possibly EA's The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, a mobile game focused on turn-based combat, a wide roster of characters from the fantasy universe, and “deep collection systems.” There aren't many details about this game, but a press release notes “in-game purchases (including random items)” — raising suspicion as to whether it's a gacha game, in the same vein as Genshin Impact. As mentioned before, there haven't been any sightings of a fifth LOTR video game.

The report additionally notes that a movie, produced by an “external partner” is in development. Back in November, the company shut down Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montréal) merely three weeks after the rebranding. It was reported that Embracer wanted to shift focus to PC and console releases, with some of the staff being moved to Eidos-Montréal studio.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
