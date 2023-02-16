Technology News
God of War Ragnarök 3-Hour Free Trial Now Available for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

God of War Ragnarök continues Kratos and a now-teenaged Atreus’ journey into the Nine Realms to stop the prophesied great battle.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Jamshed Avari | Updated: 16 February 2023 23:12 IST
God of War Ragnarök 3-Hour Free Trial Now Available for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members

Photo Credit: PlayStation/ Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök has shield loadouts tailored for unique approaches on the field

Highlights
  • The trial is available on both PS4 and PS5
  • God of War Ragnarök won six trophies at The Game Awards 2022
  • All progress and trophies will carry over to a full purchase

God of War Ragnarök is now available as a three-hour free trial on the PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription. The trial debuted in North America earlier this week and has now arrived in India and the rest of the world — for both PS4 and PS5 owners. While the gameplay and mechanics aren't too far off from what you might have experienced in the 2018 God of War, this trial period should be ample time to get a feel for Santa Monica Studio's latest. The winner of six trophies at The Game Awards 2022, it was recently announced that this game sold over 11 million copies in the three months since its launch.

“If you haven't picked up God of War Ragnarök already, now's the perfect time to give it a shot!”, a tweet from Santa Monica Studio reads. If you choose to purchase the title after the trial period has ended, all progress and earned trophies will be carried over. Priced at Rs. 4,999, God of War Ragnarök resumes Kratos and his now-teenage son Atreus' journey into the Nine Realms in pursuit of answers, as Asgardian forces prepare for Ragnarök, a prophesied great battle that will bring about the end of the Nordic era. Starting their trip amidst Fimbulwinter, the pair encounter several mythical beings, gods, and monsters, all the while trying to avoid Freya, the former Queen of the Valkyries, whose son was murdered by our heroes. When compared to the 2018 reboot, there are only minor changes in mechanics — Kratos can now grapple onto ledges using his Blades of Chaos, and infuse his weapons with elemental attacks such as ice and fire.

God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus' Nordic Era

A PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscription costs Rs. 849 per month in India, and offers multiplayer access, cloud storage, the aforementioned game trial, PS Classics titles, and access to a set of games each month. This month, Sony has included the critically-acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West in the catalogue, along with third-party titles such as The Quarry and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Previously, the company offered The Last of Us Part I as a two-hour trial, in celebration of the HBO series' premiere.

Sony has also announced the PS Plus Festival of Play event, which runs until February 24, granting special rewards to both members and those who aren't subscribed. All PS Plus members — Essential, Extra, and Deluxe — get exclusive discounts on the PlayStation Store. Additionally, if you join the PlayStation Stars loyalty programme — which is free — you will receive digital collectibles for playing and collecting trophies in certain games. From February 18–19, Sony is holding a free multiplayer weekend as well, to give non-members a chance to experience what it's like to go head-to-head with other players online. You can read more about these perks by visiting the official PlayStation blog.

The three-hour free trial of God of War Ragnarök is currently available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers on both PS4 and PS5. Memberships start at Rs. 849 per month.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

Further reading: god of war, god of war ragnarok, god of war ragnarok free trial, god of war ragnarok trial, santa monica studio, sony, playstation, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, ps plus, ps plus deluxe, ps plus premium, ps plus game trials
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

God of War Ragnarök 3-Hour Free Trial Now Available for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
