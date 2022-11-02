Technology News
loading

New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report

Parent company Embracer Group shifts focus to PC and console releases.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 November 2022 19:11 IST
New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report

Photo Credit: Eidos-Montréal

Adam Jensen voice actor claims to know nothing about the game, but is looking forward to the role

Highlights
  • The studio will also partner with Xbox to co-develop the new Fable
  • Parent Embracer Group shuts down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal
  • Some Onoma staff members have moved to Eidos-Montréal

A new Deus Ex game is reportedly in “very very early” stages of development. As per Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, studio Eidos-Montréal is currently working on a new Deus Ex title, alongside a distinct IP. The news comes in the wake of Embracer Group shutting down Onoma — formerly Square Enix Montréal — which it purchased as part of a $300 million (about Rs. 2,482 crore), earlier this year. The shake-up occurred merely three weeks after the Hitman GO developer was rebranded to “Onoma.”

According to Bloomberg, the move appears to be part of a “cost-cutting” measure, as Embracer Group shifts focus to console and PC launches. Staff were notified of the closure on Tuesday (PT), with some of them being shifted to the unaffected Eidos-Montréal studio. Schreier claims that in addition to Deus Ex, the developer has a new “recently rescoped” IP in the works, and is partnering with Xbox on titles, including the new Fable. His tweet thread goes on to indicate that the studio was once planning to create a “kids on bikes” type game, that was heavily inspired by Netflix's Stranger Things — it has now been cancelled.

Elsewhere, voice actor Elias Toufexis, who gave life to the lead character Adam Jensen in Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Dues Ex: Mankind Divided, expressed enthusiasm to play the role again. However, he claims to know nothing about the project, and requested fans to stop asking him about it. “I'm glad they are (seemingly?) working on a new #DeusEx,” he says in the tweet. “I love the series and I hope to play Jensen again. I have zero info!”

Onoma aka Square Enix Montréal was part of the larger Embracer Group acquisition from May, which saw the latter take control of the Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Legacy of Kain franchises. As of now, there are no details on the new Deus Ex project, but back in August, game journalist, Jeff Grubb, spoke about internal discussions, on his Giant Bomb stream. “The rumbling I've heard is that the studio wants to immediately get into Deus Ex. They want to get right back into that. They want to challenge — they want to do what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn't, and stuff like that,” he explained. “It's so early, like what that will turn into.”

Sweden-based Embracer has been on a shopping spree, even purchasing IP rights from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works by J.R.R. Tolkien, back in August. The acquisition of Middle-earth Enterprises would allow the group to work on multiple projects over the long term, and adds to Embracer's existing catalogue of over 800 owned properties. Around that time, the company shifted developers for the much-anticipated Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake — changing hands from Aspyr Media to Saber Interactive's Eastern European studio.

Previous reports indicated that the KOTOR remake underwent an internal demo showcase, which wasn't up to partners Sony and Lucasfilms' standards. In response, the companies abruptly fired director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor, putting any further development on pause.

Further details on the new Deus Ex instalment should be revealed in time, though we can very well expect it to launch across PC and current-gen consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: deus ex, deus ex game, eidos montreal, square enix montreal, onoma, embracer group, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report

Related Stories

New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  2. CBDC Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  3. Twitter Blue to Cost $8 per Month, Offer Verified Badge, Elon Musk Says
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. Tech Mahindra Supports Moonlighting as It Is a Digital Company, CEO Says
#Latest Stories
  1. EA Lowers Annual Booking Forecast for 2022 Amid Decades-High Inflation, Strong Dollar
  2. Tinder's Paying Users Increase by 7 Percent as Match Forecasts Flat Q4 Revenue Amid Weak Economy
  3. Central Bank Digital Currency Set to Transform the Way Business Is Done, RBI Governor Says
  4. Deribit Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange Hot Wallets Hacked for $28 Million, Withdrawals Halted: Details
  5. Google Lens Icon Added to Search Homepage, Street View App Reportedly Shutting Down in 2023
  6. Airtel 5G Users Cross 1 Million Mark Less Than a Month After 5G Rollout: All Details
  7. Elon Musk Could Soon Make Twitter's Edit Button Available to Everyone For Free: Report
  8. New Deus Ex Game in Very Early Development at Eidos-Montréal: Report
  9. Foxconn Continues Closed Loop Production as China Imposes Lockdown on 600,000 People Around iPhone Plant
  10. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked, Company Plans to Ship 291 Million Units: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.