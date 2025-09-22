Technology News
Microsoft Raises Prices of Xbox Series S/X Consoles in the US Again

Microsoft hiked Xbox prices globally in May, citing market conditions.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 September 2025 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

The price of the Xbox Series X is going up by $50

Highlights
  • The Xbox Series S will start from $399.99
  • Price of Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is going up by $70
  • Prices of Xbox consoles in other markets are not increasing
Microsoft is raising the prices of Xbox consoles in the US less than five months after it announced a price increase globally. Starting October 3, the lower-end Xbox Series S will cost $20 more, while the price of Xbox Series X will go up by $50. The Xbox parent attributed the price increase to “changes in the macroeconomic environment.”

In the US, the price of the 512GB model of Xbox Series S is going up from $379.99 to $399.99, while the 1TB model will cost $449.99, up from $429.99. Xbox Series X digital version is going up from $549.99 to $599.99 and the disc version of the console will cost $649.99.

The top-end 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition of the Xbox Series X is getting a $70 price increase and will cost $799.99 — that's more than the price of the PS5 Pro, which costs $749.99 in the US.

“We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and providing value for Xbox players,” Microsoft said Friday in a support page with the updated pricing.

The new Xbox prices will go into effect on October 3 in the US. Pricing for the consoles in other markets will not change, the company said. Pricing for Xbox controllers and headsets will also remain the same.

Second Price Hike for Xbox in 2025

Microsoft had raised the prices of its Xbox consoles and accessories in May, citing market conditions and rising cost of development. The price of Xbox Series S consoles went up by $80 at the time, while the Series X became $100 costlier.

The company also said it would raise the prices of some of its first-party games from $70 to $80, beginning this holiday season. The Outer Worlds 2, set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 29, was going to be Microsoft's first $80 first-party title. The company, however, reversed the decision in July, confirming the game would cost $70, the industry standard for current-gen triple-A games.

Microsoft's other first-party releases will also not go up in price. “We're focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 – in line with current market conditions,” the company confirmed at the time.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
