Xiaomi 17 will launch on September 25, along with the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 17 series is confirmed to be powered by the soon-to-launch Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. A company executive had recently revealed that the standard Xiaomi 17 will offer significant upgrades over last year's Xiaomi 15. Now, the company has confirmed a few specifications of the upcoming handset. On top of this, the tech firm has also shared a few pictures of the phone, revealing its design.

Xiaomi 17 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the China-based tech giant has shared (translated from Chinese) that the upcoming Xiaomi 17 will sport a 6.3-inch flat display with “ultra-elliptical R-angle” corners and a 19.6:9 aspect ratio. On the front, the smartphone will boast “ultra-narrow” bezels measuring 1.18mm. It is confirmed to weigh about 191g. On top of this, the company has confirmed that the handset will come with a monochromatic glass lens and a “four-micro-curved” middle frame.

Xiaomi has also shared images of the upcoming smartphone, revealing its design. The Xiaomi 17 is shown with a hole-punch cutout on top of the display, which might house the selfie camera. On the back, it appears with a Leica-branded triple camera setup, coupled with an LED flash, and housed inside a square camera module. The images also suggest that the Xiaomi 17 will feature a power button and volume control buttons on the right side.

The Xiaomi 17, standard model, will be offered in at least two colourways. The images suggest that it will be available in a white and a blue colourway. This comes shortly after the company announced that its upcoming Xiaomi 17 series, which will include the standard Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, will debut in China on September 25.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Xiaomi 17 Pro series will be available in "Forest Green" and "Cold Smoke Purple" colourways (translated from Chinese). The Pro model phones are also confirmed to sport a flat display with 1.18mm bezels.

Recently, the President of Xiaomi's Mobile Phone Department, Lu Weibing (translated from Chinese), announced that the Xiaomi 17 series smartphones will be the world's first phones to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

On top of this, he said that Xiaomi 17, the standard model, would offer a “comprehensive upgrade” over the Xiaomi 15, while not witnessing a hike in price. To recap, the Xiaomi 15 debuted in October 2024 in China with a starting price of CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 56,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.