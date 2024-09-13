Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition

Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition

The technology giant had said in January it would let go of 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 September 2024 12:53 IST
Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

No games, devices or experiences are being canceled by Microsoft

Highlights
  • This is Microsoft's third layoff this year
  • Microsoft had said in January that it would layoff 1,900 employees
  • Microsoft and Xbox have not reacted to the development
Advertisement

Microsoft said it is cutting 650 jobs in its Xbox unit, the third such layoff this year as the company tries to rein in costs and integrate its $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,79,115 crore) acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The gaming industry saw mass layoffs, studio shutdowns and project cancellations in the first half of the year, triggered by a slow recovery in spending by gamers after player engagement rates peaked during the pandemic.

The job cuts will affect mostly corporate and supporting functions, the report said, citing a memo sent to staff by Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

No games, devices or experiences are being canceled and no studios are being closed as part of these adjustments, the report said, citing the memo.

Microsoft and Xbox did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Microsoft had closed its deal for Activision Blizzard last year, which boosted its heft in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles, including Call of Duty, to better compete with industry leader Sony.

The technology giant had said in January it would let go of 1,900 employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

In May, Xbox shut down a number of gaming studios, including Arkane Austin.

Research firm Newzoo dialed back its annual growth forecast for the global videogame market last month, as console sales underperform amid a relatively light release schedule of games this year.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Layoffs, Phil Spencer, Activision Blizzard
Apple Receives US FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature

Related Stories

Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Huawei's Triple Foldable Smartphone Reportedly Runs on This Chipset
  4. Apple Receives FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Design Renders Show Two Colour Options
  6. Samsung Galaxy M05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  8. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  9. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support up to 45W Wired Fast Charging, 50 Percent Faster Than iPhone 15
  2. Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  4. Competition Commission of India Finds Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart in Violation of Antitrust Laws
  5. Apple Receives US FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  6. Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Two Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp for Android Will Reportedly Let Users Choose Public Figures for Meta AI Voice Mode
  9. Gemini Receiving Gems on the Mobile App Along With Redesigned Home Page
  10. Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs With 120 Total TOPS Launched in India: Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »