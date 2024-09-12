Realme P2 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on September 13. The handset's design was previously teased alongside some features. Now the company has revealed the P2 Pro's colour options and confirmed several of its key specifications. The Realme P2 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Realme P1 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the country in April this year alongside the Realme P1 5G. Notably, Realme has not yet announced a Realme P2 5G model.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Price in India, Colour Options

The Realme P2 Pro 5G will be offered in two colour options — Eagle Grey and Parrot Green, a Flipkart microsite for the handset revealed. It is teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Features, Specifications

The microsite confirms that the Realme P2 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that it will be the only 12GB + 512GB smartphone under Rs. 25,000 in the Indian market. The phone will support up to 12GB virtual RAM expansion as well.

Realme P2 Pro 5G will carry a 4,500mm² VC cooling system, according to the microsite. It is said to get a GT Mode which is expected to offer the "segment's fastest gaming experience."

The curved display of the Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to offer 2,000nits of peak brightness level, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and AI Gaming protection. The screen will also come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection as well as Rainwater Smart Touch support.

Realme will pack a 5,200mAh battery in the P2 Pro 5G handset with support for 80W wired fast charging. The company claims that AI-backed smart and efficient technology will help the phone automatically stop charging when the battery is full. It will support reverse charging as well.

