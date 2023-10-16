Technology News

Apple to Pre-Install Latest Software on iPhone Models Sold via Stores: Mark Gurman

iPhone 15 models run iOS 17 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 series was launched in September

Highlights
  • Only iPhone models sold via Apple retail stores will offer this
  • Whether other partner retailers also get this tech is still unknown
  • Apple may roll out this technology by the end of 2024
Apple will reportedly start pre-installing the latest software available for an iPhone model before selling them via Apple retail stores, according to Mark Gurman. Often the models require an update after the customer unboxes it as the new software update may not be available when the iPhone are packed. Some customers unaware of these details may miss out on the optimum performance of a newly purchased handset because of older software. However, whether Apple will extend the same support to its other partner retailers is still unknown.

Gurman, in his latest weekly newsletter mentions that Apple is working on a new system that will help the company update all iPhone models to their latest possible software before being sold. This will reportedly be done while their packaging is still intact. Apple is said to be making a customised pad-like device upon which an iPhone box can be placed. The phone inside the box will then supposedly be updated to the latest available software.

According to Gurman, the system that Apple is working on, can wirelessly turn on the concerned iPhone, update its software, and then turn the power off, all within the packaging. Gurman suggests that Apple is attempting to roll out this technology to its official retail stores by the end of this year. It is unclear whether the Cupertino-based tech giant will extend this feature to other partner retail stores.

Sometimes customers are unaware of the software updates available to their handsets and therefore tend to miss out on optimum performance that can be achieved with the latest software. This new technology can help those people have the best possible user experience. For all present iPhone users, you can check if you have the latest software update by going to Settings > General > Software Update and following the step-by-step prompts on-screen.

Apple recently launched the iPhone 15 lineup, which includes the base iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The base model starts in India at a price of Rs. 79,990.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
