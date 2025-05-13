Technology News
  MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor

MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor

The new handheld gaming console does not include "AI" in the model number, which means it could debut with a processor that lacks a powerful NPU.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2025 16:22 IST
MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Claw 8 AI+ (pictured) was launched by the company in December 2024

Highlights
  • MSI could launch a new handheld gaming console soon
  • It could arrive as a refreshed version of the MSI Claw 7
  • MSI has yet to announce any plans to launch a new handheld console
MSI could launch a new Claw-branded handheld gaming console in the coming months, and a new model was recently spotted on the company's spare parts websites. There's no word from the Taiwan-based firm on the specifications of this new model, but the model number (and MSI's previous products) indicates that the purported MSI Claw 7 A2HM will be equipped with an Intel CPU or an AMD Ryzen processor. It could arrive as a refreshed version of the MSI Claw 7.

MSI Claw 7 A2HM Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor

X (formerly Twitter) user Huang514613 (@94G8LA) spotted a new model number MSI Claw 7 A2HM (MS-1T41) on MSI's spare parts websites. The user claims that the absence of the word "AI" in the model number is a sign that it could be equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z2 series processor, which has a disabled neural processing unit (NPU).

If we refer to the model numbers for MSI's previously launched handheld gaming consoles, the third letter in "A2HM " points to the presence of an Intel processor. Meanwhile, the second letter might be referring to the 2nd generation of Intel Core Ultra processors.

It sounds like the MSI Claw A2HM could be equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 200H processor. Like the Ryzen Z2 chip, it doesn't meet Microsoft's requirements for Copilot PCs, unlike the latest handheld gaming consoles from the company.

msi claw a2hm japan audio society MSI

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Japan Audio Society

 

The listings for the unreleased MSI Claw 7 A2HM reveals that the device was certified by the Japan Audio Society in February (via VideoCardz). This is well after the firm unveiled the MSI Claw 8 AI+, Claw 7 AI+ with Intel Lunar Lake CPUs, and up to 8-Inch displays.

It's worth noting that MSI has yet to announce any plans to launch a new handheld gaming console. However, there are enough clues to suggest that the new model number pertains to an unreleased model, which could be unveiled in the coming months as a refreshed version of the MSI Claw 7.

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
