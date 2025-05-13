Technology News
US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 

US President Donald Trump expects the country’s crypto rules to be finalised by August this year. 

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2025 16:17 IST
US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 

Photo Credit: X/ @SECGov

The Crypto Task Force was established by US President Donald Trump earlier this year 

Highlights
  • The US is taking pro-crypto steps under President Trump 
  • The Crypto Task Force is opening discussions with industry stakeholders
  • Topics like trading regulations have also been discussed so far 
The US is likely to get the draft of its crypto laws ready by August this year. In order to finalise these regulations, the US SEC's Crypto Task Force is meeting with industry stakeholders to voice important concerns related to the management of the crypto sector. This week, the roundtable discussion focussed on tokenisation of real-world assets (RWAs). Paul Atkins, the chairperson of the Crypto Task Force, addressed the roundtable where he acknowledged that securities were rapidly migrating from off-chain databases to on-chain ledger networks, indicating the adoption of Web3 technologies.

Atkins, as part of his keynote address, said that the crypto rules would comprehensively cover the guidelines and restrictions around the issuance, custody, and trading of digital assets. These assets would include cryptocurrencies as well as tokenised RWAs among others.

The "Evolution of Finance: Capital Markets" was the main topic for this fresh roundtable session. Representatives from asset management firms like Fidelity, BlackRock, and Apollo Management joined the discussions with SEC officials including Atkins, Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, and Commissioner Mark T. Uyeda among others.

Commenting on tokenisation of RWAs, Atkins said, "tokenisation can enhance capital formation by transforming relatively illiquid assets into liquid investment opportunities." He further added that "on-chain securities can utilise smart contracts to transparently distribute dividends to shareholders on a regular cadence."

According to Atkins, the shift of securities from off-chain to on-chain systems was the same as the evolution of audio recordings that went from analogue vinyl records to cassette tapes and eventually to digital software over the decades.

Under his oversight, the Crypto Task Force in the US is working to curate a rational regulatory framework that clearly outlines the rules and cautions for Web3 players to adhere to and participate in expanding Web3 adoption.

"First, I intend for the Commission to establish clear and sensible guidelines for distributions of crypto assets. Second, I support providing registrants with greater optionality in determining how to custody crypto assets. Third, I am in favour of allowing registrants to trade a broader variety of products on their platforms and in response to market demand," Atkins added in his keynote address.

In the coming months leading up to August, more such roundtable discussions will be held at the SEC office located in the US capital, Washington DC.

Topics Discussed So Far

The Crypto Task Force, established by US President Donald Trump earlier this year, has been tasked with formulating the US' crypto regime. In March, the task force announced that it would host a series of roundtable meetings to gather public insights on its regulatory approach towards Web3.

The inaugural session was held on March 21, and the topic on the table was dubbed the "Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity".

Over the last few weeks, topics like trading regulations and Know Your Customer (KYC) considerations have also been discussed at the meetings. Each roundtable session has been open for public participation, as well.

According to Peirce, "the roundtables are an opportunity for us to hear a lively discussion among experts about what the regulatory issues are and what the Commission can do to solve them."

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Task Force, RWA Tokenisation, Crypto Roundtable, US
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 
Comment
