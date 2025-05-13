Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed from its original Fall 2025 launch timeline to next year, but eager fans could get to play an older game from the series in an all-new avatar. Rockstar Games could be readying a Grand Theft Auto 4 port for current-generation consoles for release in 2025. GTA 4 released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2008 and has not made its way to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Rockstar Reportedly Working on GTA 4 Port

According to a tipster, the acclaimed GTA title could finally be ported to modern platforms, with Rockstar eyeing a launch later this year. The information comes from Tez2 on GTA forums (via Rockstar Games news channel @videotechuk_ on X), who claimed the port was in development at Rockstar.

“Someone at R* (Rockstar) hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development,” the tipster said in response to a query on GTA forums on Sunday. “We may end up seeing it drop later this year. And it's one more reason, in addition to existing reasons, the LCPP mod was taken down.”

The tipster is referring to Rockstar taking down the Liberty City Preservation Project mod earlier this year. The popular mod brought a playable version of GTA 4's Liberty City map to Grand Theft Auto 5.

The takedown of the Liberty City mod in GTA 5 has also fuelled speculation that Rockstar's version of New York City could make an appearance in GTA 6, especially after the second trailer of the game revealed several links to Liberty City present in the next Grand Theft Auto. One of GTA 6's protgonist, Lucia, is confirmed to be from Liberty City, and Liberty City license plates can be seen on several cars in the second GTA 6 trailer.

Grand Theft Auto 4 is set in Liberty City

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Max Payne Remakes

In addition to a GTA 4 port/remaster for modern platforms, in his post, Tez2 also claimed that Rockstar could still be planning to do a Max Payne 3 port, which could arrive as part of a bundle or a “Definitive Edition”, alongside remakes for both Max Payne 1 and 2.

Rockstar has not shared its plans for potential Grand Theft Auto and Max Payne remasters or remakes. The studio did release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2021, a compilation that remasters three classic GTA titles for modern platforms.

Grand Theft Auto 4 released in 2008 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and received widespread critical acclaim. It is considered one of the greatest games of all time and has long been requested by fans to be remastered for modern consoles. The game also got two major expansions packs, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, which feature new protagonists and stories. A remastered version of GTA 4 could bundle both story expansions into a single plackage with the base game, just like the Complete Edition of the game on PC.