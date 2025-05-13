Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year

Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year

GTA 4 released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2008 and has not made its way to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 May 2025 12:36 IST
Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 4 is set in Liberty City, Rockstar's version of New York City

Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 4 follows the story of Nico Bellic
  • GTA 4 is not available to play on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Fans believe that GTA 4's Liberty City could make an appearance in GTA 6
Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed from its original Fall 2025 launch timeline to next year, but eager fans could get to play an older game from the series in an all-new avatar. Rockstar Games could be readying a Grand Theft Auto 4 port for current-generation consoles for release in 2025. GTA 4 released on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC in 2008 and has not made its way to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Rockstar Reportedly Working on GTA 4 Port

According to a tipster, the acclaimed GTA title could finally be ported to modern platforms, with Rockstar eyeing a launch later this year. The information comes from Tez2 on GTA forums (via Rockstar Games news channel @videotechuk_ on X), who claimed the port was in development at Rockstar.

“Someone at R* (Rockstar) hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development,” the tipster said in response to a query on GTA forums on Sunday. “We may end up seeing it drop later this year. And it's one more reason, in addition to existing reasons, the LCPP mod was taken down.”

The tipster is referring to Rockstar taking down the Liberty City Preservation Project mod earlier this year. The popular mod brought a playable version of GTA 4's Liberty City map to Grand Theft Auto 5.

The takedown of the Liberty City mod in GTA 5 has also fuelled speculation that Rockstar's version of New York City could make an appearance in GTA 6, especially after the second trailer of the game revealed several links to Liberty City present in the next Grand Theft Auto. One of GTA 6's protgonist, Lucia, is confirmed to be from Liberty City, and Liberty City license plates can be seen on several cars in the second GTA 6 trailer.

gta 4 liberty city gta 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is set in Liberty City
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Max Payne Remakes

In addition to a GTA 4 port/remaster for modern platforms, in his post, Tez2 also claimed that Rockstar could still be planning to do a Max Payne 3 port, which could arrive as part of a bundle or a “Definitive Edition”, alongside remakes for both Max Payne 1 and 2.

Rockstar has not shared its plans for potential Grand Theft Auto and Max Payne remasters or remakes. The studio did release Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in 2021, a compilation that remasters three classic GTA titles for modern platforms.

Grand Theft Auto 4 released in 2008 on PS3 and Xbox 360 and received widespread critical acclaim. It is considered one of the greatest games of all time and has long been requested by fans to be remastered for modern consoles. The game also got two major expansions packs, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, which feature new protagonists and stories. A remastered version of GTA 4 could bundle both story expansions into a single plackage with the base game, just like the Complete Edition of the game on PC.

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), Xbox 360, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: GTA 4, Grand Theft Auto 4, GTA 6, Rockstar Games, Max Payne 3, Max Payne
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
Ray-Ban Meta Glasses With Meta AI Integration Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Rockstar Games Said to Be Working on GTA 4 PS5, Xbox Series S/X Port That Could Launch This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live
  2. OnePlus 13s Is Tailor-Made for India's Compact Phone Needs: OnePlus CEO
  3. Amazon Prime Video Will Start Showing Ads Between Content From Next Month
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched in India With Meta AI and More Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Price
  6. Apple Rolls Out watchOS 11.5 and macOS 15.5 With These New Features
  7. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India
  8. Apple Releases iOS 18.5 Update With Pride Harmony Wallpaper, New Features
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range Confirmed Ahead of May 26 Launch
  10. Sony Xperia 1 VII With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Developing ‘Listen’ Function for AI-Powered Now Brief in One UI 8
  2. Oppo's Find X9 Family Tipped to Include Four Models; Chipset, Display Details Leaked
  3. MSI Claw 7 A2HM Reportedly in Development; Could Feature Intel or AMD Processor
  4. US Crypto Task Force Spotlights Growing Interest in RWA Tokenisation in Latest Roundtable Meet 
  5. Google Updates Its ‘G’ Logo Icon With New Gradient Design Replacing Solid Colour Sections
  6. Stellar Blade Coming to PC Next Month With New Content, Leaked Trailer Suggests
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Launch Set for May 20; iQOO Pad 5 Series, Watch 5, TWS Air 3 to Tag Along
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India Announced, Available for Pre-Order Now
  9. iQOO Neo 10 India Price Range, AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of May 26 Launch; Specifications Teased
  10. Coinbase Becomes First Crypto Firm to Enter S&P 500 Index in the US 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »