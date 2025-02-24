Microsoft plans to have catalogue of games that utilise its recently revealed artificial intelligence (AI) model that can generate 3D gameplay environments, CEO Satya Nadella has said. The Xbox parent announced Muse, an AI model that can generate game visuals and controller actions to aid in game development, last week. Over the past year, Microsoft has been integrating AI to its gaming arm. The company had released an AI-powered chatbot for the Xbox platform in November 2024.

Microsoft CEO on Muse

Nadella talked about the Muse AI model in a podcast appearance last week and said that Microsoft would have a catalogue of games generated by the model that would be ready to play soon.

“The cool thing is what I'm excited about is bringing… we're going to have a catalogue of games soon that we will start using these models, or we're going to train these models to generate, and then start playing them,” Nadella said on an episode of the Dwarkesh Podcast.

“In fact, when Phil Spencer first showed it to me, where he had an Xbox controller, and this model basically took the input and generated the output based on the input and it was consistent with the game,” he added.

According to him, the release of the Muse model was a “massive” moment, one that matched the releases of OpenAI's ChatGPT or Sora. “This is kind of one such moment,” Nadella said.

The Microsoft chief said that with Muse, the company wanted to generate games with gameplay data that play consistently and support persistent user mods.

Microsoft unveiled its World and Human Action Model (WHAM), or Muse, last week. The model has been developed by the company's Research Game Intelligence and Teachable AI Experiences (Tai X) teams in collaboration with Xbox Games Studios' Ninja Theory, developer of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

According to the tech giant, the generative AI model can help game developers in the ideation process and help generate game visuals and controller actions. Muse was trained on a large amount of human gameplay data taken from the Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge, a MOBA title released in 2020.