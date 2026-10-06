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Google Pixel 10a Gets Rs. 6,000 Price Hike in India, Gets Costlier Globally

The Pixel 10a is now Rs. 6,000 more expensive in India compared to its launch price.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 12:06 IST
Google Pixel 10a Gets Rs. 6,000 Price Hike in India, Gets Costlier Globally

Google Pixel 10a (pictured) is the latest addition to the company's Pixel 10 lineup

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Highlights
  • Pixel 10a now costs Rs. 55,999 for the 256GB storage option
  • Its US pricing now starts at $599 after a $100 price hike
  • The handset packs a 5,100mAh battery with 30W wired charging support
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Google has increased the price of the Pixel 10a in India and global markets. The handset was launched earlier this year as the latest affordable entry point into the Pixel 10 lineup. Its price has now been hiked by Rs. 6,000. The price revision is not limited to India; Google has also hiked the Pixel 10a's price in the US and other markets. The development comes amidst soaring prices of RAM and storage components as demand for AI data centres keeps rising.

Google Pixel 10a Price Hike

The Google Pixel 10a now costs Rs. 55,999 in India. This represents a Rs. 6,000 increase over its original price. For context, the handset was launched in India in February at Rs. 49,999 for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Following the price revision, Google's India Store now lists the Pixel 10a at Rs. 55,999.

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The price increase is also applicable outside India. In the US, the Pixel 10a's starting price has increased from $499 (roughly Rs. 48,113) to $599 (roughly Rs. 57,755) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model now costs $699 (roughly Rs. 67,397). The revised prices have also appeared across major US retailers.

Buyers who want to buy the handset can avail of bank offers to bring down its revised pricing. For example, they can get an instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 using eligible credit cards on EMI. There are also no-cost EMI options. It is offered in Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colour options.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Features

The new Google Pixel 10a runs on Android 16. It sports a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. The handset also features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter with a 25mm focal length, 1/2.0-inch sensor, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), coupled with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. The Pixel 10a is also equipped with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 10a packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 10W wireless charging. It measures 153.9 x 73 x 9mm and weighs about 183g.

Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a price in India, Google Pixel 10a specifications, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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