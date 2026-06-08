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Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Senua, Persona 6 and More

Sega announced Persona 6 and revealed the release date for Persona 4 Revival at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 June 2026 14:32 IST
Everything Announced at Xbox Games Showcase: Gears of War: E-Day, Senua, Persona 6 and More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Gears of War: E-Day

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Highlights
  • Xbox Games Showcase was broadcast live on June 7
  • Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox console exclusive
  • Sega did not confirm a release date for Persona 6
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The Xbox Games Showcase was broadcast Sunday where Microsoft revealed new first-party games and shared updates on multiple upcoming titles. The show also featured a host of third-party reveals, as well, including the return of Sega's Crazy Taxi franchise and two new Persona games.

The Xbox parent also promised the return of exclusive games to its platform with Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, both of which will be Xbox console exclusives. The show featured a new look at Halo: Campaign Evolved gameplay, a new trailer for Fable, a gameplay trailer for Metro 2039, and more.

Here's everything that was announced at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7:

Gears of War: E-Day gameplay, release date revealed

Gears of War: E-Day got a deep dive at the Xbox Games Showcase with a direct presentation showcasing gameplay. The third-person shooter also received a confirmed release date — it's coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on October 6, 2026. Microsoft also confirmed that Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox console exclusive and will not launch on PS5.

Gears of War: E-Day is now available to pre-order on Xbox and PC platforms. Pre-ordering the game will grant players early access to the open beta, which begins August 6.

Halo: Campaign Evolved new trailer, release date revealed

Halo: Campaign Evolved received a new look at the Xbox Games Showcase, with Halo Studios sharing more gameplay and missions from the title. The remake of Halo: Combat Evolved also got a release date at the event. It's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X next month on July 28. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass day one.

Early access for Halo: Campaign Evolved will begin July 23, and pre-orders are now live across Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation storefronts.

Senua announced

Xbox and Ninja Theory announced a new Senua game, titled Senua. It's an action-adventure game that takes place after the events of Hellblade 2. Developer Ninja Theory also revealed gameplay and some story details for the title.

Senua will be a story-driven adventure and will follow the titular protagonist, who is trapped in a fractured purgatory between life and death. Senua must fight to reach the afterlife and reunite with her loved ones. Senua will arrive on Xbox platforms and PC in 2027.

Persona 6 announced, Persona 4 Revival pre-orders live

Sega shared a brief teaser for Persona 6 at the Xbox Games Showcase. The game will be a standalone adventure and is now available to wishlist. There's no release date for the title yet.

 
The company also showed a new trailer for Persona 4 Revival and confirmed a release date for the title. Persona 4 Revival is a full remake of Persona 4 Golden and it's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on February 18, 2027.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy gameplay trailer, release date revealed

Developer Team Asobo shared new gameplay for Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy at the Xbox Games Showcase and confirmed a release date for the title. The third entry in the Plague Tale series will launch on PC and consoles on August 27, 2026.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy is a prequel to the first two games, set 15 years before the events of the first title, A Plague Tale: Innocence. It tells the story of a new protagonist, Sophia, on a mysterious island that houses ancient secrets and myths.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember announced

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is getting a sequel. Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase with a reveal trailer. The game is set after the events of the first title and explores a fantasy version of the late Eastern Han period of Chinese history.

Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 in 2027. Alongside the announcement, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, where it's now available to members.

Everything else announced at the Xbox Games Showcase:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 DMZ gets first look (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – October 23, 2026)
  • Clockwork Revolution new trailer, Xbox exclusive confirmed (PC, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages | Revelations expansion announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – July 7, 2026)
  • Fable new trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 23, 2027)
  • Minecraft Dungeons II revealed (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5, Switch, Switch 2 – September 29, 2026)
  • Spyro: A Realm Beyond announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – spring 2027)
  • State of Decay 3 gameplay trailer revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Bad Magpie announced (PC, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Castlevania: Belmont's Curse release date announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – October 15, 2026)
  • Crazy Taxi: World Tour announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – 2027)
  • Join Us new trailer, release window announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – March 2027)
  • Magicians: The Devil's Deal revealed (PC, Xbox Series S/X, PS5 – 2027)
  • Metro 2039 gameplay trailer, release window revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 2027)
  • Valor Mortis release date announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – September 24, 2026)
  • Vivarium announced (PC, Xbox Series S/X – 2027)
  • Where Winds Meet Xbox version released, Hidden Mountain expansion announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – July 2026)
Senua

upcoming
Senua

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 17+
Persona 6

upcoming
Persona 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 17+
Persona 4 Revival

upcoming
Persona 4 Revival

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Persona
PEGI Rating 16+
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

upcoming
Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

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Further reading: Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox, Microsoft, Gears of War E Day, Persona 6, Persona 4 Revival, Senua, Halo Campaign Evolved, Clockwork Revolution
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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