Yooka-Laylee was originally released on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2017.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 October 2024 12:39 IST
Yooka-Replaylee Confirmed for Consoles, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Teased

Photo Credit: Playtonic Games

Yooka-Replaylee will get a visual upgrades, a new control scheme and camera system, and more

  • Yooka-Replaylee is a remaster of 2017 platformer Yooka-Laylee
  • Developer Playtonic has promised upgrade paths for Yooka-Laylee owners
  • The game can be wishlisted on Steam, PS5 and Xbox
Yooka-Replaylee, the remastered version of 2017's Yooka-Laylee, is coming to consoles, developer Playtonic Games announced Thursday. The studio confirmed all supported platforms for the platformer, while also hinting that it would be released on the Nintendo Switch successor. In addition to PC, the remaster, currently in development at the studio, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo platforms. Yooka-Replaylee was announced for Steam in June.  

Yooka-Replayee Confirmed for Consoles

In addition to announcing Yooka-Replaylee for consoles, Playtonic debuted a trailer with new gameplay footage and a glimpse at some of the promised new content in the remaster. 

In its announcement, the developer did not specifically mention the Nintendo Switch as a supported platform and instead suggested that the game would launch on the Nintendo Switch 2. “Yes! Yooka-Replaylee will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and… Nintendo? (Ooh mysterious. We'll have more on that as soon as poss!),” Playtonic said. It's likely though that the game would be released on both the existing Nintendo Switch and its successor that's set to arrive in 2025.  

Steam owners of the original Yooka-Laylee are already confirmed to get a discount on the remaster. Playtonic said it was working with other platforms to ensure upgrade paths for the game on consoles. The studio said it would share more details on platform-specific information soon.  

There is still no confirmed release date for Yooka-Replaylee, but the remaster can now be wishlisted on PS5, Xbox and PC (via Steam). 

Yooka-Replaylee was announced in June, with Playtonic promising a revised control scheme and camera system, tweaks to abilities, remixed and new challenges, new collectibles and visual upgrades over the original game.  

Yooka-Laylee was originally released on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in 2017. A spiritual successor to the beloved Banjo-Kazooie series, the platformer follows the colourful adventures a chameleon, Yooka, and a bat, Laylee.

