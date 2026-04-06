Apple introduced its first proprietary M1 processor for Mac desktop computers and laptops more than half a decade ago, in November 2020. Until then, Apple computers were equipped with Intel processors. However, with the introduction of Apple Silicon for Mac devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant silently removed the support for external Nvidia and AMD eGPUs, which come in handy when a user requires additional graphics processing ability. Now, the functionality is returning to Apple desktop computers, as a software firm has announced that Apple has approved its drivers for AMD and Nvidia eGPUs for use on Apple Silicon-powered devices.

Mac Devices With M-Series Processors Can Now Support AMD, Nvidia eGPUs

In a post on X, tech firm Tiny Corp has announced that Apple's desktop computers, which are powered by Apple Silicon M-series processors. The company highlighted that its drivers have been approved by the Cupertino-based tech giant, which can now be used to support eGPUs on Apple Silicon-powered Mac devices. The company further added that Mac computers will now support both AMD and Nvidia eGPUs via its drivers.

If you have a Thunderbolt or USB4 eGPU and a Mac, today is the day you've been waiting for! Apple finally approved our driver for both AMD and NVIDIA. It's so easy to install now a Qwen could do it, then it can run that Qwen... pic.twitter.com/daUsyBHh1W — the tiny corp (@__tinygrad__) April 1, 2026

Users who have a “Thunderbolt or USB 4 eGPU” from either of the US-based GPU makers, AMD and Nvidia, can now connect the externally-connected GPUs with their M-series processor-powered Mac devices. However, the eGPU support is not for graphic acceleration or gaming; rather, the eGPUs on a Mac will help in executive AI-based tasks and data processing, which also require high GPU power. “It's so easy to install now, a Qwen could do it, then it can run that Qwen,” the company highlighted.

Typically, eGPUs provide extra on-demand graphics processing when a user requires it. In recent years, AI researchers and other developers who run AI models locally also need the enhanced capabilities of eGPUs. While integrated GPUs on Apple Silicon M1, M2, M3, M4, and M5 processors, and their Ultra and Max variants, are also powerful, they might not meet everyone's demands. Hence, eGPUs become an essential component for advanced AI tasks.

Mac devices powered by Intel processors came with support for eGPUs. However, with the introduction of the Apple Silicon M1 processor in November 2020 during the ‘One More Thing' virtual event, the Cupertino-based tech giant silently removed support for the same.