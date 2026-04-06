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Apple Silicon-Powered Mac Devices Now Support eGPU, Tiny Corp Announces

Apple launched the M1 Apple Silicon processor in November 2020.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 April 2026 11:01 IST
Apple Silicon-Powered Mac Devices Now Support eGPU, Tiny Corp Announces

Photo Credit: Apple

Mac Mini with the M1 processor was launched in 2024

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Highlights
  • Apple’s new M-powered devices do not support eGPUs
  • Intel-powered Mac devices did support eGPUs
  • Apple has yet to confirm this development officially
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Apple introduced its first proprietary M1 processor for Mac desktop computers and laptops more than half a decade ago, in November 2020. Until then, Apple computers were equipped with Intel processors. However, with the introduction of Apple Silicon for Mac devices, the Cupertino-based tech giant silently removed the support for external Nvidia and AMD eGPUs, which come in handy when a user requires additional graphics processing ability. Now, the functionality is returning to Apple desktop computers, as a software firm has announced that Apple has approved its drivers for AMD and Nvidia eGPUs for use on Apple Silicon-powered devices.

Mac Devices With M-Series Processors Can Now Support AMD, Nvidia eGPUs

In a post on X, tech firm Tiny Corp has announced that Apple's desktop computers, which are powered by Apple Silicon M-series processors. The company highlighted that its drivers have been approved by the Cupertino-based tech giant, which can now be used to support eGPUs on Apple Silicon-powered Mac devices. The company further added that Mac computers will now support both AMD and Nvidia eGPUs via its drivers.

Users who have a “Thunderbolt or USB 4 eGPU” from either of the US-based GPU makers, AMD and Nvidia, can now connect the externally-connected GPUs with their M-series processor-powered Mac devices. However, the eGPU support is not for graphic acceleration or gaming; rather, the eGPUs on a Mac will help in executive AI-based tasks and data processing, which also require high GPU power. “It's so easy to install now, a Qwen could do it, then it can run that Qwen,” the company highlighted.

Typically, eGPUs provide extra on-demand graphics processing when a user requires it. In recent years, AI researchers and other developers who run AI models locally also need the enhanced capabilities of eGPUs. While integrated GPUs on Apple Silicon M1, M2, M3, M4, and M5 processors, and their Ultra and Max variants, are also powerful, they might not meet everyone's demands. Hence, eGPUs become an essential component for advanced AI tasks.

Mac devices powered by Intel processors came with support for eGPUs. However, with the introduction of the Apple Silicon M1 processor in November 2020 during the ‘One More Thing' virtual event, the Cupertino-based tech giant silently removed support for the same.

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Further reading: Apple Silicon, eGPUs, Nvidia, AMD, Mac Mini, Mac, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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