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  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Moved Up to September 4 Amidst Busy Release Period

Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Moved Up to September 4 Amidst Busy Release Period

Onimusha: Way of the Sword was previously launching on September 25 in a week packed with video game releases.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2026 14:21 IST
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Release Date Moved Up to September 4 Amidst Busy Release Period

Photo Credit: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2

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Highlights
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo is currently available
  • Control Resonant is launch on September 24
  • Many publishers are launching their games in September to avoid GTA 6
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Capcom has moved up the release date for Onimusha: Way of the Sword amidst a packed calendar in late September. The upcoming action-adventure title will now launch on September 4 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2, three weeks ahead of its initial release date of September 25.

September is setting up to be one of the busiest months for game releases in a while as publishers and developers look to avoid the November launch window occupied by Grand Theft Auto 6. Last month, at Summer Game Fest, State of Play, Xbox Game Showcase, and Nintendo Direct, multiple upcoming games locked in their launch dates for September.

While Capcom has not specified a reason for launching Onimusha: Way of the Sword three weeks early, one look at list of games releasing in late September and the studio's move needs no explanation.

Games Releasing in September

Onimusha was confirmed to launch on September 25 at Sony's State of Play. Around the same time, Remedy Entertainment announced that Control Resonant, sequel to the acclaimed third-person action title Control, would launch on September 24. On the same date, Konami is set to launch the next Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: Townfall, on PC and PS5. Then on September 29, Mojang will launch Minecraft Dungeons 2.

On September 22, Funcom's survival title Dune: Awakening arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. On, September 24, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition gets ported to Switch 2. And on the same date, farm-sim title Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2.

September will also see the launch on PS5 exclusive Marvel's Wolverine; Rebel Wolves' RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker; and the next Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave.

Capcom is not the first studio to move the release date of its upcoming game launching in September. Chinese developer S-Game pushed its Wuxia action title Phatom Blade Zero from its earlier September 9 launch date to October 29, while Ghostrunner developer One More Level delayed its upcoming first-person Soulslike RPG Valor Mortis from September 24 to October 13.

Capcom also announced that Onimusha: Way of the Sword digital pre-orders on Switch 2 will be cancelled as a result of the launch date change. Users will have to place a new pre-order on Nintendo eShop.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will now arrive on September 4 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. A free playable demo of the game is currently available across all platforms.

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Further reading: Onimusha Way of the Sword, Onimusha, Capcom, Onimusha Way of the Sword Release Date
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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