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Capcom Spotlight Broadcast Announced for June 25; Onimusha: Way of the Sword to Get New Look

Capcom Spotlight will be roughly 30 minutes long.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2026 18:28 IST
Capcom Spotlight Broadcast Announced for June 25; Onimusha: Way of the Sword to Get New Look

Photo Credit: Capcom

Onimusha: Way of the Sword launches on September 25

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Highlights
  • Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen expansion was announced at Nintendo Direct
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox
  • Capcom Spotlight will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok
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Capcom has announced a new Capcom Spotlight showcase where it will share news on its released and upcoming games. The digital event will take place on June 25, Capcom confirmed Tuesday. Capcom Spotlight will feature updates on already launched titles like Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Dragon's Dogma 2, along with the studio's upcoming action-adventure title, Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Capcom Spotlight Announced

This is the second Capcom Spotlight show of the year after the developer hosted a presentation in March. The upcoming showcase will be broadcast on Capcom's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels June 25 at 2pm PT (June 26 at 2.30am IST in India).

Capcom has confirmed that the presentation will bring updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, the major expansion announced at Nintendo Direct earlier this month.

Additionally, Capcom Spotlight will also feature Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which is set to launch on September 25, 2026. The broadcast will be approximately 30 minutes long, Capcom confirmed.

The company also shared a brief teaser for the Capcom Spotlight event, showing gameplay from the three titles that will be featured at the presentation.

Earlier this month, Onimusha: Way of the Sword received a new trailer at Sony's State of Play broadcast, where Capcom confirmed the game's launch date. The action-adventure title will be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25, 2026. A playable demo of the game is also now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was announced at Nintendo Direct on June 9. The major expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2 will bring gameplay improvements and new story content. The Dark Arisen expansion will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 9, 2026.

The last Capcom Spotlight broadcast took place in March, where Capcom shared updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.

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Further reading: Capcom Spotlight, Capcom, Onimusha Way of the Sword, Monster Hunter Stories 3 Twisted Reflection, Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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