Capcom has announced a new Capcom Spotlight showcase where it will share news on its released and upcoming games. The digital event will take place on June 25, Capcom confirmed Tuesday. Capcom Spotlight will feature updates on already launched titles like Monster Hunter Stories 3 and Dragon's Dogma 2, along with the studio's upcoming action-adventure title, Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

Capcom Spotlight Announced

This is the second Capcom Spotlight show of the year after the developer hosted a presentation in March. The upcoming showcase will be broadcast on Capcom's YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok channels June 25 at 2pm PT (June 26 at 2.30am IST in India).

Capcom has confirmed that the presentation will bring updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, the major expansion announced at Nintendo Direct earlier this month.

Additionally, Capcom Spotlight will also feature Onimusha: Way of the Sword, which is set to launch on September 25, 2026. The broadcast will be approximately 30 minutes long, Capcom confirmed.

The company also shared a brief teaser for the Capcom Spotlight event, showing gameplay from the three titles that will be featured at the presentation.

Earlier this month, Onimusha: Way of the Sword received a new trailer at Sony's State of Play broadcast, where Capcom confirmed the game's launch date. The action-adventure title will be released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on September 25, 2026. A playable demo of the game is also now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Monster Hunter Stories 3 launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on March 13, 2026. Meanwhile, Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was announced at Nintendo Direct on June 9. The major expansion for Dragon's Dogma 2 will bring gameplay improvements and new story content. The Dark Arisen expansion will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on October 9, 2026.

The last Capcom Spotlight broadcast took place in March, where Capcom shared updates on Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.