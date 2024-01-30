Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks

PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks

The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels, starting Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm PT.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2024 14:31 IST
PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Rise of the Ronin will release on the PS5 on March 22

Highlights
  • Stellar Blade is set to release on the PS5 later this year
  • The Ghost of Tsushima-like Rise of the Ronin is developed by Team Ninja
  • State of Play stream will be over 40 minutes long
Advertisement

PlayStation has announced the year's first State of Play games showcase event, set to stream January 31. The 40-minute showcase will feature extended looks at Shift Up's action-adventure title Stellar Blade and Team Ninja's action-RPG Rise of the Ronin, both of which will arrive on the PS5 this year. The State of Play event will cover over 15 games in total, providing more details on PS5 and PS VR2 titles releasing in 2024 and beyond. The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels, starting Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, or 3:30am on Thursday in India.

PlayStation announced 2024's first State of Play showcase on its blog Monday. “The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming,” PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said. “Among many other updates, we'll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year.”

While Sony has not provided more details on the games that will feature at the event, the longer runtime of the stream suggests a host of announcements and reveals. Prominent leaker Billbil-Kun claimed last week that a second announcement for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2 — first revealed at The Game Awards 2022 — was imminent. The leaker also said Monday in a Dealabs report that Concorde, a PlayStation exclusive title will be announced soon. Both DS2 and Concorde could thus feature in the State of Play showcase.

XboxEra's Nick Baker (@Shpeshal_Nick), too, posted on X Monday ahead of the State of Play announcement, hinting at soon-to-arrive updates on Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new Sonic game, Silent Hill 2 remake, an Until Dawn remaster, a new VR Metro title and more.

PlayStation last hosted a State of Play event in September where it showcased gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and provided updates on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Foamstars, Helldivers 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and more.

The two confirmed games for this week's State of Play have already received trailers detailing gameplay and story elements. Stellar Blade could receive a concrete release date at the event, while Rise of the Ronin is set to launch March 22.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, Sony, State of Play, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, PS, PS VR2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Jio Platforms Introduces Jio Brain, a 5G-Integrated ML Platform for Enterprise; to Offer AI Services to Clients

Related Stories

PlayStation State of Play Announced for January 31, Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin to Get Extended Looks
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  2. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  3. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  4. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  5. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  7. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  10. Moto G34 Review: Affordable 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Unveils New App for Apple Vision Pro With Personas, Spatial Zoom Experience Feature
  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Tipped to Launch at MWC 2024; Key Camera Details Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Get Car Crash Detection Feature: Report
  4. Samsung to Begin Laptop Manufacturing at Noida Plant Later This Year: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2, Phone 1 Users Can Access ChatGPT Voice Shortcut From The Home Screen
  6. Tecno Spark 20 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Binance Co-Founder Advises Caution to Crypto Investors, Notifies on Rising Listing Scams
  8. Google Enables eSIM Transfer Feature While Setting Up Android Smartphones: Report
  9. Samsung's Galaxy AI to Reach 100 Million Galaxy Mobile Devices This Year
  10. Acer Swift Go 14 With Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »