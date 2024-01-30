PlayStation has announced the year's first State of Play games showcase event, set to stream January 31. The 40-minute showcase will feature extended looks at Shift Up's action-adventure title Stellar Blade and Team Ninja's action-RPG Rise of the Ronin, both of which will arrive on the PS5 this year. The State of Play event will cover over 15 games in total, providing more details on PS5 and PS VR2 titles releasing in 2024 and beyond. The event will be livestreamed on PlayStation's YouTube, Twitch and TikTok channels, starting Wednesday, January 31 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT, or 3:30am on Thursday in India.

PlayStation announced 2024's first State of Play showcase on its blog Monday. “The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long, and feature guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming,” PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst said. “Among many other updates, we'll feature extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, two great games coming to PS5 this year.”

While Sony has not provided more details on the games that will feature at the event, the longer runtime of the stream suggests a host of announcements and reveals. Prominent leaker Billbil-Kun claimed last week that a second announcement for Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding 2 — first revealed at The Game Awards 2022 — was imminent. The leaker also said Monday in a Dealabs report that Concorde, a PlayStation exclusive title will be announced soon. Both DS2 and Concorde could thus feature in the State of Play showcase.

XboxEra's Nick Baker (@Shpeshal_Nick), too, posted on X Monday ahead of the State of Play announcement, hinting at soon-to-arrive updates on Rise of the Ronin, Death Stranding 2, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, a new Sonic game, Silent Hill 2 remake, an Until Dawn remaster, a new VR Metro title and more.

On the 31st (roughly), Ronins will Rise, we'll die stranded, have a rebirth and Kojima will fulfil his dream. Sonic will live in the shadow of his generation while the hills will remain silent until the dawn when you'll need to catch the metro. Just don't be a Judas about it. — King Gronk Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 28, 2024

PlayStation last hosted a State of Play event in September where it showcased gameplay for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and provided updates on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Foamstars, Helldivers 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and more.

The two confirmed games for this week's State of Play have already received trailers detailing gameplay and story elements. Stellar Blade could receive a concrete release date at the event, while Rise of the Ronin is set to launch March 22.

