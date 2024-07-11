Technology News
Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July

All games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members starting July 16.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2024 13:51 IST
Remnant 2, Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion and More Join PS Plus Game Catalog in July

Photo Credit: Gearbox Publishing

Remnant 2 is a third-person shooter with Soulslike elements

Highlights
  • PS Plus Game Catalog is available to Extra, Deluxe/Premium tier members
  • Free PS Plus games for July were also announced last month
  • Sony also revealed the games coming to PS Plus Classics Catalog
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for July have been revealed after some of the games in the lineup leaked this week. Soulslike third-person shooter Remnant II leads the slate of games coming to PS Plus this month, followed by action-RPG Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, medieval strategy title Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, party games collection The Jackbox Party Pack 9, isometric RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and more. All games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members starting July 16.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, Game Catalog additions for July arrive after monthly free PS Plus games were announced earlier. The PS Plus titles this month include Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us, all currently available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for July

Remnant 2 takes aim at the Soulslike formula from the third-person shooter perspective. Sequel to 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes, the game lets players select character classes, each with their distinct skills and abilities, and take on “The Root,” a world-destroying plant species. Players can take on challenging bosses and explore different worlds, while playing solo or co-op with two other friends. Remnant 2 will be available on PS5.

REM2 Announce Mothermind 01 Approved logo 1 remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes
Photo Credit: Gearbox Publishing

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is the HD remaster of the prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Released in 2022 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic, the remaster updates the prequel title with HD graphics, new 3D models, and fully voiced characters. Serving as a prequel to the original Final Fantasy 7, the game focusses on Zack Fair, a member of the same paramilitary organization as Sephiroth. The game dives into interconnected stories, revealing more about Cloud and Sephiroth through Zack's journey. Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord also joins the PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The medieval strategy action-RPG allows players to form their own faction of soldiers and take part in conflicts over a prolonged campaign. In addition to expansive battles, players can also take part in strategic sieges. The game includes eight major factions and is set on the fictional continent of Calradia, with the events running analogous to the Migration Period. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

mnb ii b 01 1 mount and blade

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a medieval strategy title
Photo Credit: TaleWorlds Entertainment

The Jackbox Party Pack 9, a collection of fun party games meant to be played with friends, arrives on PS Plus Game Catalog this month, as well. Featuring dozens of party games and five original titles, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 allows up to 10 players to join in. Other players can join in using phones or tablets. The party pack collection will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4, PS5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4, PS5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5)

No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

Deadcraft (PS4)

Steep (PS Plus re-release, PS4)

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

Sony also announced the games coming to PS VR2 and Classics Catalog, available to Premium/ Deluxe tier PS Plus members. These include Job Simulator (PS VR2), Summoner (PS4, PS5), Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PS4, PS5), and Jeanne d'Arc (PS4, PS5).

All PS Plus games will be playable starting July 16. Subscription cost for PlayStation Plus Extra tier starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier plan starts at Rs. 849 per month.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Final Fantasy
PEGI Rating 16+
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Mount & Blade
PEGI Rating 16+
The Jackbox Party Pack 9

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Party
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series You Don't Know Jack
PEGI Rating 12+
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series No More Heroes
PEGI Rating 16+
Steep

Steep

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Solid controls
  • Detailed visuals
  • Bad
  • Progression system is flawed
  • No real reward for completing challenges
  • Always online
Read detailed Ubisoft Steep review
Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
Job Simulator

Job Simulator

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus July Free Games, PS Plus Game Catalog July 2024, PlayStation Plus, Sony, PlayStation, Remnant 2, Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
