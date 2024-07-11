The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles for July have been revealed after some of the games in the lineup leaked this week. Soulslike third-person shooter Remnant II leads the slate of games coming to PS Plus this month, followed by action-RPG Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, medieval strategy title Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, party games collection The Jackbox Party Pack 9, isometric RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and more. All games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members starting July 16.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, Game Catalog additions for July arrive after monthly free PS Plus games were announced earlier. The PS Plus titles this month include Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us, all currently available to PS Plus subscribers across all tiers.

PS Plus Game Catalog titles for July

Remnant 2 takes aim at the Soulslike formula from the third-person shooter perspective. Sequel to 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes, the game lets players select character classes, each with their distinct skills and abilities, and take on “The Root,” a world-destroying plant species. Players can take on challenging bosses and explore different worlds, while playing solo or co-op with two other friends. Remnant 2 will be available on PS5.

Remnant 2 is a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes

Photo Credit: Gearbox Publishing

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is the HD remaster of the prequel to Final Fantasy VII. Released in 2022 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the classic, the remaster updates the prequel title with HD graphics, new 3D models, and fully voiced characters. Serving as a prequel to the original Final Fantasy 7, the game focusses on Zack Fair, a member of the same paramilitary organization as Sephiroth. The game dives into interconnected stories, revealing more about Cloud and Sephiroth through Zack's journey. Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord also joins the PS Plus Game Catalog this month. The medieval strategy action-RPG allows players to form their own faction of soldiers and take part in conflicts over a prolonged campaign. In addition to expansive battles, players can also take part in strategic sieges. The game includes eight major factions and is set on the fictional continent of Calradia, with the events running analogous to the Migration Period. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a medieval strategy title

Photo Credit: TaleWorlds Entertainment

The Jackbox Party Pack 9, a collection of fun party games meant to be played with friends, arrives on PS Plus Game Catalog this month, as well. Featuring dozens of party games and five original titles, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 allows up to 10 players to join in. Other players can join in using phones or tablets. The party pack collection will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Here's the full list of games arriving on PS Plus Game Catalog this month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium members:

Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4, PS5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4, PS5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5)

No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

Deadcraft (PS4)

Steep (PS Plus re-release, PS4)

PS Plus Classics Catalog, PS VR2 titles

Sony also announced the games coming to PS VR2 and Classics Catalog, available to Premium/ Deluxe tier PS Plus members. These include Job Simulator (PS VR2), Summoner (PS4, PS5), Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PS4, PS5), and Jeanne d'Arc (PS4, PS5).

All PS Plus games will be playable starting July 16. Subscription cost for PlayStation Plus Extra tier starts at Rs. 749 per month in India, while the Deluxe tier plan starts at Rs. 849 per month.