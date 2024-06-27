Technology News
All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers from July 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 June 2024 16:56 IST
Photo Credit: Gearbox/ 2K

Borderlands 3 released on PC, PS4 and Xbox one in 2019

Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly games for June will be available till August 6
  • Players will also receive a Genshin Impact in-game reward bundle
  • June PS Plus titles can be added to the game library till July 1
Sony has announced the slate of monthly games joining PlayStation Plus in July. The free games joining PS Plus next month include looter shooter Borderlands 3, sports sim NHL 24, and multiplayer party title Among Us. All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/Premium tiers from July 2.

PS Plus subscribers can access the monthly games for July, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, at no additional cost. The three free titles will be available on the service till August 6. During that period, players can add the games to their libraries and continue playing them beyond August 6 with an active PS Plus subscription. Additionally, July's PS Plus offerings also include a Genshin Impact in-game reward bundle, which will be available July 16.

The monthly PS Plus games for June, which include SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, AEW Fight Forever and Streets of Rage 4, are still available on the service. These titles can be added to the game library till July 1. Here's a look at the PS Plus monthly games lineup for July:

Borderlands 3

Sci-fi looter shooter Borderlands 3 leads next month's PS Plus lineup. Players can pick one of four available classes, play solo or four-player co-op, and go on chaotic quests, take on bounties, and find new guns and gear. As players progress through the story and take part in side quests, they can upgrade their characters and unlock new skills and abilities. You play as one of four Vault Hunters recruited to take down an insane cult. Borderlands 3 can also be played in split-screen co-op. The game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

NHL 24

PS Plus added EA Sports FC 24 in May. Next month, NHL 24 joins the service. The ice hockey sim brings new gameplay features and overhauls existing systems to present an authentic ice-hockey experience. NHL 24 brings a new total control skill moves system that let players perform complex tricks with a single tap. The game also gets a new passing and body checking system to bring more authenticity to its moment-to-moment gameplay. It will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Among Us

The final title of the month is Among Us. The online multiplayer social deduction game, which soared in popularity during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, is coming to PS Plus in July. In this party game, players rush to complete tasks and find the imposter who lurks within them to sabotage the ship and literally backstab other crewmates. Among Us will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, Sony revealed the sale of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier subscribers, in June. These include Monster Hunter Rise, FM 2024, Crusader Kings III and more.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

