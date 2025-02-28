Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the next title in Game Freak's long-running Pokémon series of video games, received a new trailer at the Pokémon Presents showcase Thursday. The trailer showed off the game's setting and revealed more gameplay but stopped short of confirming a release date. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set for launch on the Nintendo Switch in late 2025. At the presentation, The Pokémon Company also announced Pokémon Champions, a new battling-focussed title for the Switch and mobile devices.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Trailer

The new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A featured more of the game's Paris-inspired setting, Lumiose City. Players will get an option to choose their starter Pokémon from Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile.

While Pokémon games feature turn-based action, Pokémon Legends: Z-A will introduce real-time battles, where Trainers and their Pokémon move around in real time, and Pokémon execute their moves on command. There's no release date for the game yet, but it's confirmed to launch in late 2025.

Pokémon Champions Announced

The Pokémon Company also announced a new Pokémon game at the presentation. Pokémon Champions is a battling-focussed title for Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms.

The game features familiar Pokémon battling mechanics and allows players to bring in classic Pokémon from Pokémon HOME. The game will come with a variety of modes and will support cross-platform battles between Switch and mobile devices. Pokémon Champions doesn't yet have a release date yet and is currently in development for Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

The Pokémon Presents showcase, which arrived as part of Pokémon Day celebrations, also included news and updates on older Pokémon titles and other games from the world of Pokémon. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet get a collection of new in-game events. More updates were announced for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, Pokémon TCG, the Netflix series Pokémon Concierge, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Unite, and more.

The Pokémon Company also announced that video games in the iconic series will now be localized in Latin American Spanish.