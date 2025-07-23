Technology News
Pokémon Presents: Pokémon Legends: Z-A Gets Switch 2 Gameplay, New Puzzle Title Released and More

The Pokémon Presents showcase was 24 minutes long.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 July 2025 13:28 IST
Photo Credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Presents took place on July 22

Highlights
  • Pokémon Presents brough updates on Pokémon mobile titles
  • Pokémon Friends is now available on mobile platforms and Nintendo Switch
  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a new story trailer
The Pokémon Presents showcase was broadcast Tuesday, bringing updates on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Pokémon Concierge Netflix show, and a new look at Pokémon Champions. The Pokémon Company also announced a new puzzle title, that's now out on mobile platforms and Nintendo Switch.

The 24-minute-long presentation shared details on the 2025 Pokémon World Championships and revealed a new stop-motion animation series, Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu. We also got news on Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon GO and more. Here's a round-up of all the major updates and announcements from the latest Pokémon Presents:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay

Developer Game Freak showed off new gameplay and story trailer for the upcoming mainline Pokémon title running on the Nintendo Switch 2. The studio shed light on the game's story and shared details on the NPC allies present in the game that will be part of the player's crew.

Lumiose City, the Paris-inspired setting of the game, will present distinct experiences for day and night gameplay. By day, players can explore the city and find new Pokémon for their party. At night, they can take part in Pokémon battles. The video also showcased Mega Dragonite, a new Mega Pokémon coming to the game.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

Pokémon Champions Gameplay Overview

Pokémon Champions was revealed at the Pokémon Presents event in February. The battling title received a gameplay overview in the latest edition of the show. The gameplay shared details on recruiting Pokémon for your team and taking part in battles in Ranked mode against trainers across the world.

Players can also take part in private battles with their friends. The game will allow trainers to raise Pokémon, upgrade their abilities, and teach them new moves. Pokémon Champions does not yet have a release date, but the game will be out on Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Pokémon Friends Announced and Released

The Pokémon Company announced a new puzzle game at the showcase that's now available to play on Android, iOS and Switch. Pokémon Friends is a free-to-play puzzle title geared towards younger players. It features a variety of puzzles that players can solve to get in-game Pokémon plush toys. These plushies can be used to decorate in-game plush rooms as your collection grows.

Pokémon TV Series Announcements

The Pokémon Presents showcase confirmed that Pokémon Concierge was returning to Netflix, with new episodes dropping on September 4. The franchise is also getting a new stop-motion animated series from Aardman Animation Studios. Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd & Pichu will arrive in 2027.

“We'll be putting some very special Pokémon front and centre as the heroes of our show. And it will be set in a region very close to our hearts,” Peter Lord, co-founder and creative director at Aardman, said during the show.

Other Pokémon Updates

A new update was confirmed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with fresh Tera Raid battles beginning Wednesday, July 23. The company also shared details about the Switch 2 update of the game that brings improved resolution and framerate.

The show also featured updates on mobile titles like Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Masters EX and announced the launch date for a new expansion for Pokémon TCG.

