Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS earphones are available in a Wi-Fi variant alongside the standard Bluetooth version.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 11:07 IST
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro TWS earphones come in black, gold and white colourways

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro support up to 55dB ANC
  • They have spatial audio support with dynamic head tracking
  • The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro earphones are IP54-rated
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro were launched in China on Thursday alongside the Xiaomi 15 Ultra handset. The TWS earphones also get a Wi-Fi variant, which offers high-resolution lossless audio transmission, alongside the standard Bluetooth version. They support active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, call noise reduction features, spatial audio and aptX Adaptive codec. The earphones come with audio tuned by Harman and are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours along with the charging case.

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Price, Availability

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the Bluetooth option, while the Wi-Fi variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 18,000). They are currently available for purchase in the country via the Xiaomi China e-store

The Wi-Fi version of the TWS earphones come in a Mirage Black shade, while the Bluetooth edition is offered in Snow Mountain White and Titanium Gold colour options. 

Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro come with a traditional in-ear design and are equipped with a dual amplifier and triple driver system including 11mm titanium-plated woofers alongside 10mm ceramic tweeters. The earphones support audio tuned by Harman AudioEFX and offer Spatial audio experience with dynamic head tracking. They are said to support up to 55dB ANC and up to 100dB call noise reduction. The TWS earphones have in-ear detection features as well as touch controls.

Xiaomi confirms that the latest Buds 5 Pro earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offer AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless, and aptX Adaptive LC3 audio codec support. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi variant supports aptX Adaptive 4.2M codec, which is said to offer up to 4.2Mbps lossless audio transmission. The earphones are IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance.

Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi variants of the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours, including the case. The earphones are said to offer a battery life of up to 8 hours for the Bluetooth version and up to 10 hours for the Wi-Fi version on a single charge. The earphones carry a 64mAh cell each, while the charging case, with a USB Type-C port, has a 570mAh battery. Each earbud weighs 5.6g and the case, along with the earphones, weighs 53g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro With Harman-Tuned Audio, Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
