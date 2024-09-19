Technology News
Nintendo, Pokémon Company Sue 'Palworld' Maker Pocketpair for Patent Infringement

Palworld became a breakout hit following its release in mid-January.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 September 2024 19:53 IST
Nintendo, Pokémon Company Sue 'Palworld' Maker Pocketpair for Patent Infringement

Photo Credit: Pocketpair

Pocketpair said it received notice of a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have sued Pocketpair
  • Palworld was released by Pocketpair in January
  • Pocketpair recently partnered with Sony to promote Palworld licensing
Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against the maker of survival adventure game Palworld, the companies said on Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed with the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday, seeks an injunction and compensation for damages on the grounds that the game, made by Tokyo-based Pocketpair Inc, infringes multiple patent rights.

Palworld, dubbed "Pokemon with guns", became a breakout hit following its release in mid-January. In the game, players can use guns to capture and train cute creatures known as "pals".

Pocketpair said it received notice of a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday but is unaware of the specific patents it is accused of infringing upon.

The company will begin appropriate legal proceedings and investigations into the claims, it said in a statement.

"It is truly unfortunate that we will be forced to allocate significant time to matters unrelated to game development due to this lawsuit," the company said.

The Pokemon Company said in January it would investigate and take action over any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Pocketpair in July announced it would partner with Sony to promote the licensing of Palworld globally.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


