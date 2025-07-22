Pokémon Presents Livestream Set for Tuesday: How to Watch, What to Expect

The Pokémon Presents livestream is set for later today, featuring Pokémon news and updates. The broadcast will likely bring more details on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which will launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in October. The show could also bring an update on Pokémon Champions, which was announced at the last Pokémon Presents broadcast in February.

Where to Watch Pokémon Presents livestream

The presentation will be broadcast on official Pokémon YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 6 am PDT (6:30 pm IST). The livestream will be 24 minutes long — that's five minutes longer than the Pokémon Presents showcase from February.

You can also watch the broadcast in the embedded video below:

What to Expect from Pokémon Presents

The Pokémon Company held a Pokémon Presents showcase earlier this year on Pokémon Day in February, where it revealed Pokémon Champions and shared an extended look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The latest presentation is set to be longer and will surely bring more updates on the upcoming ninth-generation Pokémon game, which will launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16. At the last showcase, the new Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer showed off the game's Paris-inspired setting, Lumiose City.

In February, The Pokémon Company also announced a new Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Pokémon Champions is a battling-focussed title currently in development for the Nintendo console, iOS and Android. At the presentation on Tuesday, the game could get a release date announcement.

The show could also bring updates on Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite and Pokémon TCG Pocket. While it's unlikely, The Pokémon Company could tease the next generation of mainline Pokémon games for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Switch 2 launched in June, but the hybrid console does not yet have a healthy roster of first-party games. The 10th generation Pokémon title could be announced as a Switch 2 exclusive. It's also worth noting that 2026 will mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic franchise. A new game could thus be in the works for the occasion.