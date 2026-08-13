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Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Helldivers 2, Hell Is Us and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in August

PS Plus Game Catalogue titles will be available starting August 18.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2026 16:46 IST
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Helldivers 2, Hell Is Us and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in August

Photo Credit: Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 released in 2025

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Highlights
  • Helldivers 2 is now available on PS Plus Game Catalogue
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a first-person medieval RPG
  • Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members
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Sony has announced the games joining PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August. This month, the game subscription service will add acclaimed RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, co-op shooter Helldivers 2, indie hit Vampire Survivors, and action-adventure title Hell is Us, among other titles.

Helldivers 2 is now available on PS Plus Game Catalogue, available to all PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members. The rest of the lineup will be available on August 18. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK, and Japan.

Sony also announced two classic titles for PS Plus Premium members. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams and Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire will join the Classics Catalogue in August.

Here's a closer look at the August Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for August

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was among the most critically acclaimed games of 2025 and was nominated for multiple awards at The Game Awards 2025. Now, the KCD sequel is coming to Game Catalogue. The RPG continues the story of Henry of Skalitz, charting his adventures with Hans Capon in a larger open world with more things to do.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brings immersive and detailed mechanics for first-person melee combat and other aspects of medieval life. The game also tells an engaging story of friendship and revenge as a civil war rages in 15th-century Bohemia. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

kcd2 kcd

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is known for its authentic depiction of life in the Middle Ages
Photo Credit: Warhorse Studios

Helldivers 2 also joins PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. The PvE co-op shooter lets you team up with up to three players and fight giant alien creatures to defend democracy on Super Earth. The game satirises ideas of patriotism and military strength, hellbent on spreading democracy at any cost. The third-person shooter puts players on planets overrun with insect-like creatures or Terminator-style robots, complete missions, and exfiltrate.

The game arrives on PS Plus alongside its Devoid of Liberty update that brings fresh challenges. Helldivers 2 is now available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Game Catalogue adds Vampire Survivors, the roguelike indie hit from 2022, in August, as well. The game lets players go on runs utilising different characters and survive growing waves of enemies. The player character attacks automatically, so movement and picking up the right perks are crucial to surviving.

Vampire Survivors will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

hell is us hell is us

Hell is Us features third-person melee combat
Photo Credit: Nacon/ Rogue Factor

PS Plus Game Catalogue will also add Hell is Us this month. Released last year, Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure title where players take on supernatural threats while conducting investigations as they explore the bleak world of the game. The detailed investigations introduce players to new characters and unfold the game's narrative as they progress.

Hell is Us also features melee combat that utilises different weapons, each with its own attributes. The game will be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

Here's the full list of titles coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in August:

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun and engaging gameplay
  • Tongue-in-cheek tone
  • Explosive weapons
  • Simple, effective mission structure
  • Diverse environments
  • Fair pricing
  • Bad
  • Server issues
  • Jumping into online matches can take time
  • Needs more diverse missions
Read detailed Playstation Helldivers 2 review
Genre Shoot 'em up
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash

Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Simulation
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stealth is a viable option
  • Guns feel great
  • Interesting characters
  • Bad
  • Minor frame rate dips
  • Lack of visual options on console
Read detailed Deep Silver Metro Exodus review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
Series Metro
PEGI Rating 18+
Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Parkour and combat amalgamation feels satisfactory
  • Skill tree keeps the game engaging
  • Weapon modifications and choices are decent
  • Music gives the game an immersive experience
  • Bad
  • Story feels jarring and stretched
  • Battle against human-AI feels like a drag
  • Cut scenes are sometimes long and unnecessary
Read detailed Techland Dying Light 2 Stay Human review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Dying Light
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: PS Plus Game Catalog, PS Plus, Game Catalog, Sony, PS5, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Hell is Us, Helldivers 2, Vampire Survivors
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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