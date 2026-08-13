Sony has announced the games joining PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August. This month, the game subscription service will add acclaimed RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, co-op shooter Helldivers 2, indie hit Vampire Survivors, and action-adventure title Hell is Us, among other titles.

Helldivers 2 is now available on PS Plus Game Catalogue, available to all PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium tier members. The rest of the lineup will be available on August 18. Select titles will be added to the service on different dates in US, the UK, and Japan.

Sony also announced two classic titles for PS Plus Premium members. Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams and Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire will join the Classics Catalogue in August.

Here's a closer look at the August Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for August

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was among the most critically acclaimed games of 2025 and was nominated for multiple awards at The Game Awards 2025. Now, the KCD sequel is coming to Game Catalogue. The RPG continues the story of Henry of Skalitz, charting his adventures with Hans Capon in a larger open world with more things to do.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 brings immersive and detailed mechanics for first-person melee combat and other aspects of medieval life. The game also tells an engaging story of friendship and revenge as a civil war rages in 15th-century Bohemia. The game will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is known for its authentic depiction of life in the Middle Ages

Photo Credit: Warhorse Studios

Helldivers 2 also joins PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. The PvE co-op shooter lets you team up with up to three players and fight giant alien creatures to defend democracy on Super Earth. The game satirises ideas of patriotism and military strength, hellbent on spreading democracy at any cost. The third-person shooter puts players on planets overrun with insect-like creatures or Terminator-style robots, complete missions, and exfiltrate.

The game arrives on PS Plus alongside its Devoid of Liberty update that brings fresh challenges. Helldivers 2 is now available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Game Catalogue adds Vampire Survivors, the roguelike indie hit from 2022, in August, as well. The game lets players go on runs utilising different characters and survive growing waves of enemies. The player character attacks automatically, so movement and picking up the right perks are crucial to surviving.

Vampire Survivors will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Hell is Us features third-person melee combat

Photo Credit: Nacon/ Rogue Factor

PS Plus Game Catalogue will also add Hell is Us this month. Released last year, Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure title where players take on supernatural threats while conducting investigations as they explore the bleak world of the game. The detailed investigations introduce players to new characters and unfold the game's narrative as they progress.

Hell is Us also features melee combat that utilises different weapons, each with its own attributes. The game will be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

Here's the full list of titles coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in August: