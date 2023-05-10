Technology News

Horizon Forbidden West Has Sold 8.4 Million Copies on PS5, PS4

Developer Guerrilla Games confirmed that the overall Horizon franchise has sold 32.7 million units.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 May 2023 19:11 IST
Horizon Forbidden West Has Sold 8.4 Million Copies on PS5, PS4

Photo Credit: Guerilla Games

Horizon Forbidden West was nominated in seven categories at The Game Awards 2022

Highlights
  • The 8.4 million sales figure does not include PS Plus Extra downloads
  • Guerrilla Games has promised a third game in the Horizon series
  • A Horizon Zero Dawn TV series is also in the works at Netflix

Horizon Forbidden West has sold 8.4 million copies, as of April 16. In a PlayStation blog post celebrating the 20th anniversary of developer Guerrilla Games, studio director Jan-Bart van Beek confirmed that the Horizon franchise has overall sold 32.7 million units. “Millions more around the world have discovered Horizon thanks to PlayStation's subscription services and initiatives, including PlayStation Plus, and Play at Home,” he said. 2022's Forbidden West still has a long way to go before surpassing Horizon Zero Dawn's sales numbers. Guerrilla announced last year that the first game in the series sold 20 million copies across PS4 and PC.

“This reception has been staggering, and we're grateful to the community for the continued love and support for the franchise. We Guerrillas feel lucky to witness that support every day: we share community fanart and cosplay. I want you all to know we are completely blown away by your enthusiasm,” Van Beek added, promising that protagonist Aloy's adventures will continue in a sequel, with the cliffhanger ending of Forbidden West setting up plot points for the same. The game recently received a paid expansion — Burning Shores — which turned Los Angeles into a lava-spitting archipelago. While not explicitly mentioned, the aforementioned 32.7 million sales figure should include both mainline game launches on PS4 and PS5, The Frozen Wilds DLC for the first game, the Burning Shores DLC, Horizon: Call of the Mountain on PS VR2, and the PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn.

The Horizon universe is further expanding into a Netflix series, helmed by Steve Blackman, best known for The Umbrella Academy. The plot seems to draw heavily from huntress Aloy's origin story — chronicling her journey from getting treated as an outcast in her tribe to becoming a hero that saves mankind from a catastrophic threat in a dystopian future. Michelle Lovretta (Killjoys) partners with Blackman on the script, joining PlayStation's ever-growing portfolio of screen adaptations, which includes a God of War series for Amazon Prime Video as well.

A report from October suggested that Horizon Zero Dawn was getting remastered for the PS5, promising improved lighting, overhauled textures, and better animations. In the recent past, Sony has greenlit controversial remakes and remasters for its popular first-party games. They recently released The Last of Us Part I on PS5 and later ported it to PC, when the game already existed in a remastered state for the PS4. For being a six-year-old game, Horizon Zero Dawn still looks great, and the possibility of native 4K support on PS5 shouldn't warrant anything more than a $10 (about Rs. 820) upgrade. Given their track record of milking The Last of Us, I personally wouldn't be surprised to see Horizon Zero Dawn re-selling for an overpriced $70 (about Rs. 5,743) price tag on the PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West is available on the PS4 and PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: horizon forbidden west, horizon zero dawn, horizon forbidden west copies sold, horizon forbidden west sales figures, Guerrilla games, horizon forbidden west burning shores, playstation, playstation 5, playstation 4, ps5, ps4, ps vr2
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Uber Launches App-Based Flight Booking Feature for International and Domestic Travel in the UK: FT

Related Stories

Horizon Forbidden West Has Sold 8.4 Million Copies on PS5, PS4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Users Advised Not to Receive International Calls From These Numbers
  2. Tecno Phantom V Yoga Tipped to Get These Specifications
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  4. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  5. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 12S With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  8. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  9. Google Pixel 7a to Be Sold at This Price in India via an Early Bird Offer
  10. Realme 11 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Cameras Goes Official: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Horizon Forbidden West Has Sold 8.4 Million Copies on PS5, PS4
  2. Uber Launches App-Based Flight Booking Feature for International and Domestic Travel in the UK: FT
  3. India’s ZebPay Exchange Partners With Singapore’s Taxnodes to Simplify Crypto Tax Filings
  4. Wearable Device Shipments in India Grew Over 80 Percent YoY in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Indian Cybercrime Team Warns WhatsApp Users Against Potential Scam Calls With International Numbers
  6. Google Pixel 7a Price, Early Bird Offer Revealed Ahead of Official Launch: Details
  7. Google Expected to Unveil AI Services in Its Products at I/O Event to Answer Microsoft's Search Challenge
  8. Google Pixel Fold Design, Features Revealed Ahead of Google I/O in Unlisted Ad on YouTube: Details
  9. Realme 11 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Cameras, MediaTek SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sharp Aquos R8, Sharp Aquos R8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.