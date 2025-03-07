RoboCop: Rogue City, the first-person shooter from Teyon, is getting a standalone expansion later this year, publisher Nacon announced Thursday. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business arrives Summer 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game will once again put players into the shoes of the titular cyborg cop, bringing new weapons, finishers and special missions. While the game is not a full sequel to the 2023 game, Nacon is calling it a standalone expansion, which would likely not require players to own the base game.

A reveal trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was shown at Nacon Connect 2025 conference on Thursday. In the new expansion, players will take part in a The Raid-inspired operation and make their way to the top of a sprawling housing complex riddled with mercenaries.

“Following RoboCop's decisive victory over Detroit's gangs, a new chapter unfolds in this standalone extension set after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City,” the game's description reads.

“The New Guy in Town has been defeated, but the streets are still riddled with crime. A spark of hope comes from OCP's latest project: OmniTower – a massive housing complex designed especially to provide for the needs of the residents of Old Detroit.



“But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building and turns it into their deadly fortress, RoboCop must take action and put a stop to their plans to undermine law and order.”

Unfinished Business promises deadlier enemies than its predecessor, with mercenaries armed with high-tech gear. As RoboCop, players will take on flying drones, exploding bots and anti-personnel turrets. Every floor of OmniTower will hide deadly traps and heavily armed enemies.

In addition to the iconic Auto-9 machine pistol, RoboCop will have access to an all-new Cryo Cannon. The game will also feature special flashback missions where players will take control of police officer Alex Murphy before he became RoboCop.

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is now available to wishlist on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. The standalone expansion arrives this summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. RoboCop: Rogue City was released on the same platforms in 2023. The game has been played by over one million players since it launched, Nacon said.