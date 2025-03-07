Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • RoboCop: Rogue City Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer

A reveal trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was shown at Nacon Connect 2025 conference on Thursday.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 March 2025 13:20 IST
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer

Photo Credit: Nacon

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is now available to wishlist on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox

Highlights
  • RoboCop: Rogue City released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023
  • Unfinished Business is a standalone expansion
  • The expansions will add new weapons, new enemies and special missions
Advertisement

RoboCop: Rogue City, the first-person shooter from Teyon, is getting a standalone expansion later this year, publisher Nacon announced Thursday. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business arrives Summer 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game will once again put players into the shoes of the titular cyborg cop, bringing new weapons, finishers and special missions. While the game is not a full sequel to the 2023 game, Nacon is calling it a standalone expansion, which would likely not require players to own the base game. 

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced

A reveal trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was shown at Nacon Connect 2025 conference on Thursday. In the new expansion, players will take part in a The Raid-inspired operation and make their way to the top of a sprawling housing complex riddled with mercenaries.  

“Following RoboCop's decisive victory over Detroit's gangs, a new chapter unfolds in this standalone extension set after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City,” the game's description reads.  

“The New Guy in Town has been defeated, but the streets are still riddled with crime. A spark of hope comes from OCP's latest project: OmniTower – a massive housing complex designed especially to provide for the needs of the residents of Old Detroit. 

“But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building and turns it into their deadly fortress, RoboCop must take action and put a stop to their plans to undermine law and order.” 

Unfinished Business promises deadlier enemies than its predecessor, with mercenaries armed with high-tech gear. As RoboCop, players will take on flying drones, exploding bots and anti-personnel turrets. Every floor of OmniTower will hide deadly traps and heavily armed enemies.  

In addition to the iconic Auto-9 machine pistol, RoboCop will have access to an all-new Cryo Cannon. The game will also feature special flashback missions where players will take control of police officer Alex Murphy before he became RoboCop. 

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is now available to wishlist on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. The standalone expansion arrives this summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. RoboCop: Rogue City was released on the same platforms in 2023. The game has been played by over one million players since it launched, Nacon said.

RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business

upcoming
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: RoboCop Rogue City Unfinished Business, RoboCop Rogue City, Nacon, Teyon, PC, Steam, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi 16 Pro to Feature 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame for Lower Weight, Better Thermal Performance: Ming-Chi Kuo
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Nadaaniyan, VidaaMuyarchi, Thandel, and More
  2. Realme P3 Ultra 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  3. Flipkart Announces Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series
  4. Apple May Be Developing a Refreshed C1 Modem with mmWave Support
  5. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Colourways Teased
  6. Xiaomi 16 Pro Could Sport a 3D-Printed Metal Mid-Frame With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) Processors With vPro for Commercial PCs Launched at MWC 2025
  2. The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14
  3. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  4. Alibaba’s Qwen Team Releases QwQ-32B Open-Source Reasoning Model, Said to Perform Similar to DeepSeek-R1
  5. Honor Magic 7 Mini With a Compact 6.3-inch Screen Reportedly in Development
  6. Vivo Y300i 5G Launch Date Set for March 14; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Reddit Rolls Out Post Insights for Performance Analysis, Community Suggestions and Other Tools
  8. 1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether and Most Altcoins See Losses Owing to Market Volatility
  10. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business Announced, Standalone Expansion Launches This Summer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »