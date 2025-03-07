Photo Credit: Nacon
RoboCop: Rogue City, the first-person shooter from Teyon, is getting a standalone expansion later this year, publisher Nacon announced Thursday. RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business arrives Summer 2025 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game will once again put players into the shoes of the titular cyborg cop, bringing new weapons, finishers and special missions. While the game is not a full sequel to the 2023 game, Nacon is calling it a standalone expansion, which would likely not require players to own the base game.
A reveal trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business was shown at Nacon Connect 2025 conference on Thursday. In the new expansion, players will take part in a The Raid-inspired operation and make their way to the top of a sprawling housing complex riddled with mercenaries.
“Following RoboCop's decisive victory over Detroit's gangs, a new chapter unfolds in this standalone extension set after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City,” the game's description reads.
“The New Guy in Town has been defeated, but the streets are still riddled with crime. A spark of hope comes from OCP's latest project: OmniTower – a massive housing complex designed especially to provide for the needs of the residents of Old Detroit.
“But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building and turns it into their deadly fortress, RoboCop must take action and put a stop to their plans to undermine law and order.”
Unfinished Business promises deadlier enemies than its predecessor, with mercenaries armed with high-tech gear. As RoboCop, players will take on flying drones, exploding bots and anti-personnel turrets. Every floor of OmniTower will hide deadly traps and heavily armed enemies.
In addition to the iconic Auto-9 machine pistol, RoboCop will have access to an all-new Cryo Cannon. The game will also feature special flashback missions where players will take control of police officer Alex Murphy before he became RoboCop.
RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business is now available to wishlist on Steam, PlayStation and Xbox storefronts. The standalone expansion arrives this summer on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. RoboCop: Rogue City was released on the same platforms in 2023. The game has been played by over one million players since it launched, Nacon said.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.
Advertisement
Advertisement