Ballistic Moon, the studio behind the Until Dawn remake, has reportedly “effectively closed”. The UK-based developer was hit with layoffs in September 2024, weeks ahead of the remake launched. The remaining staff was reportedly let go without an announcement in December, leaving the studio with a “handful of employees”. Until Dawn remake was released on PS5 and PC in October 2024 and reportedly generated poor sales.

Until Dawn Remake Studio 'Effectively Closed'

A report from Insider Gaming Wednesday claimed that Ballistic Moon's second round of layoffs in December resulted in around 20 developers losing their jobs. Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, the report said the studio was now “effectively closed”.

Following the job cuts, only the founders of the studio reportedly remained and “possibly” a handful of employees “at most”. There were no remaining staff in the PR, marketing and development departments at the studio, the report claimed.

“People are sharing bugs they've found in the game to make the team aware but there is no one working on patch support for the game anymore,” a source told the publication. “The studio has effectively closed now.”

Funding Issues

Ballistic Moon reportedly ran into funding issues following the release of Until Dawn. According to sources who spoke to Insider Gaming, the studio's owners tried to keep things afloat by pitching new projects to publishers but were ultimately unsuccessful in securing funding. Discussions around Sony possibly publishing another game from Ballistic Moon or sanctioning future updates for Until Dawn didn't yield positive results, as well, the report said.

The studio has not yet officially announced the reported layoffs. Ballistic Moon has not confirmed its next project or provided updates on its future.

In September 2024, Ballistic Moon announced “significant” layoffs ahead of the launch of Until Dawn. “It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we must make the tough decision to significantly sale down our team to secure the future of our studio," the studio said at the time.

Following the job cuts, Until Dawn remake launched on PS5 and PC on October 4, 2024. While the narrative-driven survival-horror title closely followed the gameplay and story of the original game from PS4, it featured upgraded graphics, new story and game content, new collectibles, and other tweaks and updates. The Gadgets 360 review of Until Dawn called it “undeniably fun” even if the enhancements did not merit a remake.