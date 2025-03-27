Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Monthly Games for April Announced: RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Digimon Story

PS Plus Monthly Games for April Announced: RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Digimon Story

All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers from April 1.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 March 2025 13:58 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for April Announced: RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Digimon Story

Photo Credit: Nacon/ Teyon

RoboCop: Rogue City released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2023

Highlights
  • RoboCop: Rogue City is getting a standalone expansion later this year
  • April's PS Plus monthly games will be available till May 5
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is based on the 1974 horror classic
The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for April has been revealed, with Nacon's cyberpunk shooter RoboCop: Rogue City leading the slate of titles joining the service next month. Based on the iconic film franchise, the first-person shooter drops players into the metallic shoes of the titular half-man, half-machine police officer who takes on the crime-infested streets of Detroit. Other games joining PS Plus in April include survival-horror title The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Bandai Namco's RPG Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers from April 1.

The PS Plus monthly titles, which were revealed on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday, will be available on Sony's subscription service till May 5. PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers can add the titles to their game libraries and continue playing them as long as they have an active subscription.

This month's PS Plus games — Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection — are still available on the service and can be added to the game library till March 31. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games for April 2025:

RoboCop: Rogue City

Developed by Teyon, RoboCop: Rogue City is inspired by the cult film series and lets players take on Detroit's crime lords in brutal fashion. An old-school FPS, the game arms players with RoboCop's iconic Auto-9 pistol and a range of different weapons in grimy levels crawling with criminals. Players can shoot their way through the environment, leaving a bloody mess behind.

RoboCop: Rogue City is also set to receive a standalone expansion later this year, titled Unfinished Business. So, it's the perfect time to pick up the original and blast through the campaign. The game is available on PS5.

robocop rogue city robocop

RoboCop: Rogue City faithfully recreates the world of RoboCop seen in the films
Photo Credit: Nacon/ Teyon

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Another game based on an iconic film franchise joins PS Plus in April. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical survival horror title developed by Sumo Nottingham that follows the events of the 1974 film. Noted for its faithful adaptation of the horror classic, the multiplayer game lets players take on the roles of either the victims or the members of the cannibal family from the film in tense survival scenarios.

The game features five maps, two of which are taken from the original film, that come with day and night modes. While playing as victims, the players must survive and escape the house of horrors as members of the Slaughter family and Leatherface hunt them down. The game is available on PS4 and PS5.

texas chainsaw texas chainsaw

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an asymmtrical survival horror game
Photo Credit: Gun Interactive/ Sumo Digital

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory

A follow-up to 2015's Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, this RPG was originally released on PS4 and PS Vita in 2017. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory has since been launched on the Nintendo Switch and PC. In the game, you play as Digimon trainer Keisuke Amazawa and take part in battles with up to three companions.

As Amazawa, players join a group of hackers in a futuristic Shibuya, Japan, after their Cyberspace account is stolen. Working with new allies and hackers, you slowly hunt down leads to find out the real culprit. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory is available on PS4.

All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from April 1.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Digimon
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Further reading: PS Plus, PS Plus Monthly Games April, PS Plus Monthly Games April 2025, PlayStation Plus, Sony, PS4, PS5, RoboCop Rogue City, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OpenAI Adds Image Generation Capability to GPT-4o, Can Render Text and Offers Prompt-Based Editing

