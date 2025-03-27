The PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for April has been revealed, with Nacon's cyberpunk shooter RoboCop: Rogue City leading the slate of titles joining the service next month. Based on the iconic film franchise, the first-person shooter drops players into the metallic shoes of the titular half-man, half-machine police officer who takes on the crime-infested streets of Detroit. Other games joining PS Plus in April include survival-horror title The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Bandai Namco's RPG Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers from April 1.

The PS Plus monthly titles, which were revealed on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday, will be available on Sony's subscription service till May 5. PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers can add the titles to their game libraries and continue playing them as long as they have an active subscription.

This month's PS Plus games — Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection — are still available on the service and can be added to the game library till March 31. Here's a closer look at the PS Plus monthly games for April 2025:

RoboCop: Rogue City

Developed by Teyon, RoboCop: Rogue City is inspired by the cult film series and lets players take on Detroit's crime lords in brutal fashion. An old-school FPS, the game arms players with RoboCop's iconic Auto-9 pistol and a range of different weapons in grimy levels crawling with criminals. Players can shoot their way through the environment, leaving a bloody mess behind.

RoboCop: Rogue City is also set to receive a standalone expansion later this year, titled Unfinished Business. So, it's the perfect time to pick up the original and blast through the campaign. The game is available on PS5.

RoboCop: Rogue City faithfully recreates the world of RoboCop seen in the films

Photo Credit: Nacon/ Teyon

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Another game based on an iconic film franchise joins PS Plus in April. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical survival horror title developed by Sumo Nottingham that follows the events of the 1974 film. Noted for its faithful adaptation of the horror classic, the multiplayer game lets players take on the roles of either the victims or the members of the cannibal family from the film in tense survival scenarios.

The game features five maps, two of which are taken from the original film, that come with day and night modes. While playing as victims, the players must survive and escape the house of horrors as members of the Slaughter family and Leatherface hunt them down. The game is available on PS4 and PS5.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an asymmtrical survival horror game

Photo Credit: Gun Interactive/ Sumo Digital

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory

A follow-up to 2015's Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth, this RPG was originally released on PS4 and PS Vita in 2017. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory has since been launched on the Nintendo Switch and PC. In the game, you play as Digimon trainer Keisuke Amazawa and take part in battles with up to three companions.

As Amazawa, players join a group of hackers in a futuristic Shibuya, Japan, after their Cyberspace account is stolen. Working with new allies and hackers, you slowly hunt down leads to find out the real culprit. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory is available on PS4.

All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from April 1.